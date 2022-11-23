Lions preparing for a Dragons onslaught over the next two months

Ross Roche

The Lions are gearing up to face the Dragons in the first of three matches over two competitions over the next two months, with the first game in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Ellis Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions will then host the Welsh side in their first ever European Challenge Cup match on December 10, before taking them on again in Wales in the return fixture on January 22.

It will thus be an interesting period for the two sides, and the Lions will be keen to assert their dominance from the off at home on Sunday.

“We are playing Dragons three times in eight weeks, so we have done our analysis on them and we will keep preparing as the week goes on,” said Lions wing Edwill van der Merwe.

“Playing them three times in two competitions in a short span of time is going to be a different challenge and we will try and get positive results in both competitions.

“Dragons are a quality side and they have been playing much better this season especially compared to last season, so we are looking forward to the match and a good season.

Similar style

Both the Lions and the Dragons play a similar style of rugby, with both sides eager to run the ball when they can, so with it set to be a dry game on Sunday, fans could be in for a feast of running rugby.

“They are a team who love running the ball and they also love attacking kicks, so we are expecting a good running rugby game. That is also something that we want to do, so it is going to be a good match on Sunday,” explained Van Der Merwe.

“We will be looking to speed up the game, but I think the most important thing is we need to have gain line dominance with some strong carries from both forwards and backs, which will help us build momentum and from there speed the game up.

“So firstly we want to win the physical battle, and it’s in our DNA to be a physical team, so we have to bring that on the weekend and then we can take it from there.”