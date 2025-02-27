Lions eager for revenge when they welcome Sharks back to Ellis Park

After suffering a heartbreaking Currie Cup final loss against the Sharks, the Lions will be eager for revenge in their URC clash at Ellis Park.

The Lions will be eager for a bit of revenge when they host the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, with it the first meeting between the two since last year’s Currie Cup final.

The Sharks stunned the Lions with a 60m penalty from their former flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse after the fulltime hooter, to seal a 16-14 win, after it looked like the hosts had done enough to secure the trophy.

That in itself was a bit of revenge for the Sharks, who were beaten twice by the Lions in last season’s URC, and the back and forth between the two sides is set to continue this weekend.

Lions loose forward Sibabalo Qoma, who scored the converted try that put the Lions 14-13 up in the Currie Cup final before the late drama, admitted that the players weren’t fully over that result yet.

“I will tell you one thing, I don’t think a lot of the guys around here are over that final. So I would say that to some degree it is personal,” said Qoma at a Lions press conference earlier in the week.

“But we will stay professional in the way we go about it and prepare for it. That’s all I will say about that. We will see on the field.”

Injury return

Qoma, who signed for the Lions from the Cheetahs in the off season, made a top start to his career with them in the Currie Cup, but then suffered a serious injury that ruled him out of most of the URC season to date, and only recently returned and has been working his way back to full fitness.

“It was extremely difficult, especially with the return to play protocol. But there is a great medical team here, they make it quite easy to get you back to full fitness. The coaches tell you exactly what they expect of you,” explained Qoma.

“So should you tick those boxes it isn’t too difficult to get back in the coach’s good graces. The team has been welcoming, the boys are around to help you find your feet again in the system.

“Because when you leave rugby for a little bit, for no matter how long, when you come back you are a little rusty. So with the team being as close as we are they are always willing to help out and get you back into the thick of things.”

Following this weekend’s clash against the Sharks the Lions head to Durban for the return fixture next weekend, and then head off to the UK for a two-game tour towards the end of March.