Sharks dare not slip up against Dragons

The Sharks will have two sets of brothers in their starting team, namely the Tshitukas and Hendrikses.

Jaden Hendrikse will start for the Sharks after returning from Bok duty. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Having failed to make an impression in last season’s competition the Sharks will be desperate to avoid a second straight defeat at the start of this year’s United Rugby Championship season when they face the Dragons in Newport on Saturday (6.15pm).

The men from Durban only managed four wins last season and have already lost their opening game, to Connacht in Ireland (30-36) last weekend, so will not want to slip up again this weekend.

The good news is the Sharks have never lost to the Welsh outfit in three previous meetings so they should be confident going into the game. They would also have put last season’s disappointments behind them having won the Challenge Cup competition as well as the Currie Cup in more recent times.

Tshituka, Hendrikse brothers

And John Plumtree’s team have been boosted by the availability this week of Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse who comes straight into the team after playing for the Boks last weekend. He joins his brother Jordan in the starting team, and the pair are not the only brothers who’re in the Sharks’ starting team this week.

Captain Vincent Tshituka and younger brother Emmanuel will pack down in the loose trio alongside James Venter.

Also, the Sharks have been bolstered by the availability again of two other Bok players, centre Francois Venter and flank Phepsi Buthelezi, both of whom will play off the bench this weekend.

Despite their good record against the Dragons, assistant coach Warren Whiteley says the Sharks are not taking anything for granted.

Settled Sharks

“We have high standards for ourselves and regardless of who we play, we put that pressure on ourselves to perform,” said Whiteley ahead of the match.

“We were disappointed in our second half performance against Connacht, but what’s great about this competition is that we have another opportunity this week.

“The Dragons gave Leinster a good go last week and beat Ospreys in the first round, so they’re a quality side, particularly at home, and they’ll be determined to get a victory there, so we know what we’re up against.

“But we’re focusing on bettering our game, on improving the execution of our game model.”

Whiteley added the Sharks would also be more settled this week, after the short trip from Ireland to Wales.

“We’ve had our first full week in quite a long time to prepare for this game, and that’s lekker because we’re nice and settled,” said Whiteley.