Currie Cup: Bulls survive late Cheetahs surge

6 September 2025

The result means that the Lions will host Boland in one semifinal, whilst Griquas will host the Cheetahs in Kimberley in the other semifinal.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 23: Keagan Johannes of the Bulls during the Carling Currie Cup, Premier Division match between Vodacom Bulls and Suzuki Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on August 23, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Vodacom Bulls ended their Currie Cup season on a high, holding off the Cheetahs at Loftus after being reduced to 14 men.

Johan Ackermann’s side, which included URC players in need of game time, claimed a 35-31 victory, built on a dominant opening half before withstanding heavy pressure late on.

Five tries in the opening 50 minutes gave the hosts control, but the red card shown to Springbok flank Marcel Coetzee swung momentum and allowed the Cheetahs to fight back into contention.

The two bonus points earned by the Cheetahs were enough to secure their place in the semi-finals. They will face Griquas in Kimberley, while the table-topping Lions host the Boland Cavaliers.

Coetzee powered over to open the scoring, before winger Cheswill Jooste and flanker Mpilo Gumede crossed to stretch the lead.

Centre David Kriel added a fourth just before half time, with flyhalf Keagan Johannes keeping the scoreboard ticking to send the Bulls into the break 28-5 ahead.

Jooste’s second after the restart pushed the gap further.

The Cheetahs responded after Coetzee was shown red for a dangerous tackle when scrumhalf Jandre Nel darted over, and further tries from winger Prince Nkabinde and replacement hooker Vernon Paulo reduced the deficit to 35-24.

With time running out, flank Pierre Uys forced his way over to bring the visitors within a single score. But they were unable to complete a comeback, with a knock-on after the hooter.

BULLS – Tries: Marcell Coetzee, Cheswill Jooste (2), Mpilo Gumede, David Kriel. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (5).
CHEETAHS – Tries: Carel-Jan Coetzee, Jandre Nel (2), Prince Nkabinde, Vernon Paulo. Conversions: Cohen Jasper (3).

This story was first published on the sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

