URC result: Lions secure workmanlike win over Dragons

Lions players celebrate a try to fullback Quan Horn during their URC match against Dragons in Newport on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

The Lions were made to work incredibly hard but, in the end, earned a workmanlike 23-19 win over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a bright start to the game that saw both teams producing some exciting running rugby that hinted at a very open contest, it soon turned into a massive arm wrestle.

Although it ended up being a tight win, the Lions will be happy to have gotten their tour off to a winning start and they will now look to take that momentum into their second game against Zebre in Parma next weekend.

It was a good start to the match for the Lions as they dominated territory and possession putting Dragons under pressure in their own half.

A big scrum in the Dragons 22m then led to the first try as the Lions attacked, with the recycled ball spread to fullback Quan Horn to dive over for the converted score in the 10th minute.

Four minutes later the Lions were back on attack near the hosts 22m, but were hit by a sucker punch as Dragons flank Harrison Keddie intercepted the ball and showed good wheels to sprint almost 60 minutes to level the scores.

In the 23rd minute Lions hooker Franco Marais was yellow carded for cynical play at a ruck, with Dragons immediately taking advantage as they kicked into the 22m, mauled it up and bashed away until flank Taine Basham crashed over to score.

The Lions however made sure they would go into halftime with the lead as flyhalf Nico Steyn slotted penalties in the 28th minute and on the halftime hooter to put them 13-12 up at the break.

Second half

The home side had the perfect start to the second half as they set up a lineout on the Lions 5m, attacked from the maul and Basham dived over next to the uprights for his second, with flyhalf Lloyd Evans converting to put them back ahead 19-13.

The Lions weren’t behind for long though as replacement flyhalf Sanele Nohamba knocked over a penalty, before some loose play led to flank Jarod Cairns scoring a wonderful try, showing good hands and power in the build up as they went back ahead 23-19 after 52 minutes.

The last 28 minutes of the match followed a familiar script of the Dragons attacking in the Lions half and the visitors defending manfully.

But there were still two big moments, as in the 69th minute the Dragons chose to take a shot at goal from a penalty near the 22m, with replacement back Will Reed pulling his kick onto the upright.

While the Lions chose to kick to the corner with under two minutes left after earning a penalty in the hosts half, with them eventually conceding a penalty which allowed Dragons to have one last chance from deep, but they were unable to threaten as the Lions saw out the win.

Scorers

Dragons: Tries – Harrison Keddie, Taine Basham (2); Conversions – Lloyd Evans (2)

Lions: Tries – Quan Horn, Jarod Cairns; Conversions – Nico Steyn, Sanele Nohamba; Penalties – Steyn (2), Nohamba