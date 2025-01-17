Lions looking for statement Challenge Cup win against Dragons

After a tough run of results the Lions are looking for a statement win in their Challenge Cup clash against Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lions utility forward Izan Esterhuizen makes a tackle in the Challenge Cup. Esterhuizen says that the team is targeting a bonus point win against Dragons this weekend. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

The Lions are hunting a statement win against the Dragons to qualify for the knockouts of the Challenge Cup when the two sides clash in their must win match at Ellis Park on Saturday evening (kick-off 5:15pm).

Both teams only need a win to make it to the last 16, but with the Lions having gone through a tough run of fixtures that has seen them lose five of their last six games, they are desperate to put in a big showing in front of their home fans.

“We can’t shoot for anything else, we have to go for the win and chase the bonus point. We can only focus on what we can control now, and that’s in our hands. We can’t control what other teams do,” said Lions utility forward Izan Esterhuizen earlier this week.

“So for us it is non-negotiable. At home we have to chase them down, make them work and take the bonus point.”

Physicality

Although they are playing against a team they know well from the United Rugby Championship, and have never lost against, Esterhuizen admits they aren’t an easier challenge and bring their own qualities to the game.

“Each team is unique and has their own strengths, so I wouldn’t say it is easier. Dragons can be very physical on their day, but we can also be much more physical,” said Esterhuizen.

“I think that is one thing that we are going to step up (physicality), while our tempo and accuracy has to go hand in hand with that, to get the dominance and take the win.”

The Lions suffered a disappointing 28-5 loss against Montpellier in France last weekend which has left them in this must win situation, and Esterhuizen admitted they had been taken to task over that performance.

“Some tough love was fully deserved after our (poor) performance at the weekend. That was not the standard that we should play to. We disappointed ourselves and our fans because we went there in the right frame of mind, but made uncharacteristic mistakes,” said Esterhuizen.

“We can reassure our supporters that it had nothing to with our mindset. There is a will to win, we don’t go into a game with anything but full intensity.”