Lions to stay true to their DNA, says Redelinghuys as team head north

But the Joburg-based team have enough skills and knowledge to adapt in different conditions.

While the Lions will look to stick to their fast-paced, running game that has brought them success in their first two United Rugby Championship games of the 2024/25 season they know they may have to adapt to a different approach in more trying conditions in the northern hemisphere over the next three weeks.

In hot dry conditions on the highveld, the Lions racked up big wins against Ulster and Edinburgh at Ellis Park, but they will next play in very different conditions when they take on the Dragons in Wales, Zebre in Italy and Leinster in Ireland in the coming weeks.

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys though isn’t too concerned about what his team will face up north in the coming weeks.

“Of course we need to be smarter in different conditions and if the weather doesn’t allow us to play like we want to, we’ll have to adapt, but we also need to stay true to our DNA,” said Redelinghuys ahead of the tour. The Lions leave for Europe on Wednesday morning.

“The set-pieces are always going to be a big focus, whether you’re here at home (in good dry conditions) or overseas (in the wet and cold); the conditions don’t affect that part of our game. We’ll still give the guys the freedom to play.”

Wind factor

Redelinghuys added the biggest factor up in Europe would probably be the wind.

“The kicking game is affected by the wind … whether you’re with it or against it,” he said.

“In those open stadiums the wind plays a massive role, and there’s a lot of planning around it. But, we like to believe we can play different styles, we can kick contestables and we can kick long, and play an expansive game or make it tight. We can adapt.”

The Lions will certainly be targeting wins against the Dragons and Zebre, teams they’ve beaten every season so far in the URC, but Redelinghuys warned: “We can’t get ahead of ourselves, all the teams are much-improved from seasons one and two.

“There are no easy games in the URC anymore, especially when playing up there in their conditions. If you don’t execute properly you’re going to get a bloody nose.”

The Lions will be without a few key men on tour, among them injured players Kade Wolhuter, Ruan Venter, Morgan Naude and Tapiwa Mafura.

But back in the mix after lengthy injury layoffs are Gianni Lombard, who’ll compete with Sanele Nohamba for the starting flyhalf spot, and Richard Kriel, who’s comfortable at centre, wing and fullback.