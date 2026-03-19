Lions looking to take it one game at a time, starting with Edinburgh, says Angelo Davids

The Lions are targeting a URC top eight finish this season.

Lions wing Angelo Davids says the team is eager to pick up as many points as they can over their next four home United Rugby Championship (URC) games, but need to take it one game at a time, starting this Saturday against Edinburgh at Ellis Park.

The Lions are hunting a first ever top eight finish in the URC to make the playoffs, and to do that they will likely need to win their next four home matches, preferably with bonus points, as their final two pool games are against Irish giants Leinster and Munster in Ireland.

It is thus important for them to get off to a good start against a physical Edinburgh side this weekend, and a win should solidify their place in the top eight, before they move on to home matches against Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Connacht.

“What we want to get out of our four games at home is full points. But we need to take it one game at a time. We need to follow our processes, focus on our defence, on our attack and take each game as it comes,” explained Davids this week.

“Our focus is more on ourselves. We know the kind of pictures that Edinburgh will bring, but the focus is on us and what we have to do on the field to get the five points.

“Preparations have gone well so far. The guys are really looking good and we are excited for the weekend. Edinburgh bring a lot of physicality. We obviously have to match that, and we have a lot of big guys as well so it’s not going to stop us from putting the big hits in.”

Good form

The Lions head into the Edinburgh match in good form, off back-to-back derby wins over the Sharks and Stormers, which also saw them win the SA Shield for the first time, but Davids said it wouldn’t make them overconfident.

“We gained a lot of confidence (from those wins), but we aren’t overconfident. We know we still have to put in the work, do our basics well, stick to the system, and do what we do best,” said Davids.

On the personal front, Davids has enjoyed a pretty strong start to life on the Highveld, after making the move from the Stormers in the off season, and has only missed three games for the Lions so far, while starting the other 13.

“I have settled in quite nicely. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but everything has been good, thanks to the coaches and the players. It has been a good move for me personally. I think I needed it, and obviously my rugby is taking a step up and I can just bring more to the game,” said Davids.