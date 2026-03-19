Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Lions looking to take it one game at a time, starting with Edinburgh, says Angelo Davids

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

19 March 2026

03:23 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Lions are targeting a URC top eight finish this season.

Lions

Lions wing Angelo Davids is enjoying a strong first season with the team after making the move from the Stormers in the off season. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Lions wing Angelo Davids says the team is eager to pick up as many points as they can over their next four home United Rugby Championship (URC) games, but need to take it one game at a time, starting this Saturday against Edinburgh at Ellis Park.

The Lions are hunting a first ever top eight finish in the URC to make the playoffs, and to do that they will likely need to win their next four home matches, preferably with bonus points, as their final two pool games are against Irish giants Leinster and Munster in Ireland.

It is thus important for them to get off to a good start against a physical Edinburgh side this weekend, and a win should solidify their place in the top eight, before they move on to home matches against Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Connacht.

“What we want to get out of our four games at home is full points. But we need to take it one game at a time. We need to follow our processes, focus on our defence, on our attack and take each game as it comes,” explained Davids this week.

“Our focus is more on ourselves. We know the kind of pictures that Edinburgh will bring, but the focus is on us and what we have to do on the field to get the five points.

“Preparations have gone well so far. The guys are really looking good and we are excited for the weekend. Edinburgh bring a lot of physicality. We obviously have to match that, and we have a lot of big guys as well so it’s not going to stop us from putting the big hits in.”

Good form

The Lions head into the Edinburgh match in good form, off back-to-back derby wins over the Sharks and Stormers, which also saw them win the SA Shield for the first time, but Davids said it wouldn’t make them overconfident.

“We gained a lot of confidence (from those wins), but we aren’t overconfident. We know we still have to put in the work, do our basics well, stick to the system, and do what we do best,” said Davids.

On the personal front, Davids has enjoyed a pretty strong start to life on the Highveld, after making the move from the Stormers in the off season, and has only missed three games for the Lions so far, while starting the other 13.

“I have settled in quite nicely. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but everything has been good, thanks to the coaches and the players. It has been a good move for me personally. I think I needed it, and obviously my rugby is taking a step up and I can just bring more to the game,” said Davids.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

ellis park Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Vanishing: Where are the Kruger National Park’s lions?
News Probe launched into alleged interference in Tshwane security tender
Motoring Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes
Education R114m in salaries paid to North West education ghost workers
News What Ramaphosa told ad hoc committee about Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News