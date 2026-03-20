Bulls amped for ‘intense’ Hanekom’s return after long lay-off

While Cameron Hanekom accidentally extended his recovery period, coach Ackers said he would manage him well in hist first outing.

Last year’s URC Next-Gen Player of the Season, Cameron Hanekom, has returned at a crucial time for the Bulls, with coach Johan Ackermann excited to see the “intense” and “dedicated” star play for the first time under his guidance.

The one-Test Springbok is set to make an impact off the bench in Friday night’s home clash against Cardiff (kick-off 7pm).

The match is massive for the Bulls, who come from a 32-19 defeat to the Stormers that broke a four-game winning streak.

Although the Bulls remain eighth on the table, they are level on 30 points with Connacht and only ahead on points difference. Ospreys sit 10th on 29 points.

With six regular-season games remaining, the Bulls are targeting maximum returns from their four home fixtures to stay in the playoff race.

Hanekom extended his recovery

Hanekom is back after a hamstring injury suffered in last year’s United Rugby Championship semi-final win over the Sharks in June.

He missed the URC final and an entire Springbok season in which he had been tipped to cement the No 8 jersey, having emerged as one of the country’s premier jackals and ball carriers.

Hanekom scored seven tries for the Bulls in 2024/25 and earned selection in the URC Elite XV.

“He’s really excited to play. We did a lot to prepare for his return and I’m sure he’s fully fit,” Ackermann said, adding that he had rotated his squad after a short turnaround.

The coach admitted Hanekom’s intensity “cost him a little bit” during recovery.

“He sometimes did more than he was supposed to, which didn’t help his rehab. It was a good lesson in looking after himself and trusting the [medical advice].”

Ackermann said he only began working closely with Hanekom after his return to training.

“But I know he was here at 4.30am or 5am, already working on his body and conditioning. He’s dedicated.

“Hopefully, he’ll bear the fruits of his return. He’s an intense guy, but it’s because he wants to be successful. It’s great to have that character.”

Bulls coach makes rotational changes

Ackermann said Hanekom would only provide No 8 cover, and preferably only come off the bench when there are some tired bodies in the second half.

“That will be the main message: go out and express yourself. Don’t be afraid about the level you play or the mistakes you make. Just play.”

Ackermann also confirmed rotational changes. These include locks Cobus Wiese and Ruan Vermaak swopping roles in the starting XV, while props Francois Klopper and Khuta Mchunu come in with Springbok Wilco Louw attending to personal matters.

Scrumhalf Embrose Papier returns, and Stedman Gans will start at inside centre for the first time, with flexibility to shift wider if needed.