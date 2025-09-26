Lions target Cardiff win in URC opener: ‘It’s a great first test for us’

The Lions are gunning for a win against Cardiff in Wales to kickstart their URC season on a high note in their first match of a three game tour.

The Lions are targeting a win over Cardiff in Wales to get their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign off to a strong start, when the two sides collide at Arms Park on Saturday night.

Last season the Lions were pipped 20-17 in a game they should have won against the hosts in Wales, and that result put them behind the eight ball heading into their end of season run, and they were unable to recover, eventually falling short of the playoff places.

There will thus likely be a bit of revenge on the mind, while they will also know how important and valuable wins are on the road, especially with two tricky games against Zebre and Benetton in Italy to follow in the coming weeks.

“Cardiff beat us in Wales last season. We were disappointed with that result and we felt like we weren’t quite there against them in that match,” explained Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“So it’s important for us to start well against them (this time). They have a good defensive system. It also looks like they might attack us a little bit more and play a more expansive game.

“They have also recruited one or two quality players. So we are really expecting a tough encounter first up. It’s always a physical game, the conditions are normally quite tricky, being wet and windy. So it is a great first test for us.”

Playoff chase

This is the fifth straight season that the Lions will be chasing a place in the URC top eight to make the knockouts come the end of the season, and a good start will be important to try and achieve that goal.

But it is then keeping that momentum going over the rest of the season that is vital, as they showed last year when they won their opening four games, but lost 10 of their next 14.

That is something that is tough to do, but a challenge that the coaching staff and team is looking forward to once again.

“What makes the competition so awesome is you play against mostly Test players and international level coaches every week. So every week is a totally different challenge and each team gives you something different,” said Van Rooyen.

“Whether it is a totally different breakdown picture, or a different kicking game, or set piece focus. So it is a great challenge for us as coaches as well as the squad.

“It forces you to think, make new plans, make decisions and adapt as quickly as possible in the game as well. So we are really looking forward to that. It is probably the competition in the world with the most internationals and coaches from different countries. That is awesome.”