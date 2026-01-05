URC wrap: Thrilling local derbies live up to all their hype

After two nail-biting matches decided by a single score, the Stormers retain their top spot, while the Lions move up one place and the Bulls and Sharks drop one.

The South African URC derbies over the weekend lived up to the hype, with only one score separating the teams in both matches.

The Lions first claimed a crucial away win against the Sharks, 23-22, thanks to a last-gasp corner try from replacement scrumhalf and U20 Springbok star Haashim Pead after the hooter.

Similarly, the Stormers secured a narrow 13-8 victory over the Bulls thanks to a 79th-minute maul try from Ntuthuko Mchunu, breaking a 35-minute deadlock in a low-scoring Cape Town clash. The win extended the Stormers’ winning run to 10 matches across the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup this season.

URC derbies deliver

Stormers boss John Dobson said he never doubted his team would pull off a win. Bulls coach Johan Ackermann admitted the defeat hurt.

“I feel sorry for the players because things just don’t seem to turn for us,” Ackermann said after their sixth straight loss. “Even when we win a high ball, the bounce doesn’t go our way. It feels like every little kick goes against us and you don’t get the 50-50 calls either. It’s a tough place to be.”

The Stormers remain atop the URC table with 36 points from eight games, two ahead of Glasgow, though with a match in hand. The Lions moved up to seventh, while the Bulls and Sharks dropped to 11th and 14th, respectively.

The Lions continue to lead the race for the SA Shield, with 10 points from three games compared to the Stormers’ nine from two.

The Lions ended their three-game losing streak with an important away win against the Sharks in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Lions and Sharks coaches both proud of their players

The Sharks were the only team to score four tries over the weekend, but the bonus point offered little consolation in defeat. Interim coach JP Pietersen suffered his first loss in three matches but praised his team’s fightback from 15-0 down after nine minutes.

He said Jordan Hendrikse should not be judged harshly for missing three conversions, and the decision to go for a lineout instead of three points was not a defining moment.

“It’s rugby, it’s unpredictable, and the local derby is always unpredictable. We must give credit to the Lions. When they got opportunities, they used them. I’m proud of the boys for their fightback and the way we played,” Pietersen said.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen commended Pead’s late heroics and the team’s composure during Ruan Venter’s 20-minute red card.

“I felt in those 20 minutes we showed composure. Historically, we tend to get into our shell in adversity. Today the leaders stepped up with good solutions and plans,” Van Rooyen said.

The SA teams now take a two-week break for the Champions and Challenge Cups. Next weekend, the Stormers travel to Harlequins, Lions host Lyon, Bulls host Bristol Bears, and Sharks travel to Sale Sharks.