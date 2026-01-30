Rugby

Sharks name new starting front row for Stormers derby

30 January 2026

Ox Nché, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs step to the fore while Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe also makes a return.

Ox Nché and Fez Mbatha Sharks

Ox Nché and Fez Mbatha return to the Sharks starting XV. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks have overhauled the starting front row and rotated their loose forwards for their return United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers on Saturday.

The sides meet at Kings Park at 5pm after the Durban side upset the Stormers 30-19 in Cape Town last week.

The Sharks’ new front row includes Ox Nché, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs, while lock Corné Rahl starts ahead of Jason Jenkins, who has been listed amongst the replacements.

Phepsi Buthelezi remains the only loose-forward who started last week. He’s joined by Springboks Siya Kolisi and Vincent Tshituka, who both played off the bench before.

Scramhalves swop out

The backline sees Grant Williams starting ahead of Jaden Hendrikse, the pair swopping jerseys. Edwill van der Merwe replaces Yaw Penxe on the wing as the final change to the starting XV.

Captain André Esterhuizen acknowledged that despite last week’s bonus point victory, the Sharks are not getting ahead of themselves as they focus on this second match against their coastal rivals.

“We have a lot to improve on, we are working hard, but to know there is so much improvement ahead of us after the win last weekend is a good sign that we are on the right path,” he admitted.

“Last week was a tough and brutal game, but that’s a South African derby and you have to get up for everyone. We’re all in the right mindset, knowing that we can’t just give a once-off performance like that, we must back it up this weekend again.”

Sharks starting XV

  1. Ox Nche
  2. Fez Mbatha
  3. Hanro Jacobs
  4. Corne Rahl
  5. Emile van Heerden
  6. Siya Kolisi
  7. Vincent Tshituka
  8. Phepsi Buthelezi
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Jordan Hendrikse
  11. Jaco Williams
  12. Andre Esterhuizen (C)
  13. Ethan Hooker
  14. Edwill van der Merwe
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Eduan Swart
  2. Phatu Ganyane
  3. Vincent Koch
  4. Jason Jenkins
  5. Nick Hatton
  6. Jaden Hendrikse
  7. Siya Masuku
  8. Jurenzo Julius

