Bulls in reset mode for Lions URC rematch: ‘Previous records don’t matter’

The Bulls believe their defence has taken “a massive step up” since their 43–33 defeat to the Lions at Loftus Versfeld three months ago, as they prepare for Saturday’s return fixture at Ellis Park.

The Jukskei derby kicks off at 2.30pm in the United Rugby Championship, with the teams arriving in contrasting form compared to their November meeting.

The Lions are unbeaten in four matches, although their last two outings ended in draws. They shared the spoils 20-all with Perpignan in the Challenge Cup in France before drawing 24-all with Ospreys in Wales last week.

The Bulls, meanwhile, snapped a seven-match losing streak to claim consecutive victories for the first time since the opening two rounds of the competition. They edged Pau 26–24 in France in the Champions Cup, defending for long periods with just 34% possession and 38% territory, despite playing with a yellow card.

That result was followed by their first-ever win against Edinburgh in Scotland. The Bulls scored twice in the second half, shut Edinburgh out after the break and defended their slim lead for the final 10 minutes to win 26-24 and climb from 11th to ninth on the URC log.

Bulls aim to leapfrog Lions

With a month-long break to follow, the Bulls are targeting a third straight win that would see them leapfrog the Lions, currently seventh, and head into the rest period with renewed confidence.

Loose forward Marcell Coetzee, who stood in as captain for Ruan Nortjé during the two wins, said local derbies often serve as a reset, regardless of previous results.

“I think with any derby game in South Africa it’s like a reset button, because both teams really get up for it,” he said.

“Your previous record doesn’t really matter. It’s about which team pitches up on the day and uses the opportunity.”

Coetzee said improved discipline and decision-making were central to the Bulls’ defensive progress on tour, describing it as a gradual build.

“We knew it would turn and things would start going our way,” he said. “Playing a quality side like Edinburgh, things just managed to click.”

However, he warned against underestimating a Lions side that scored six tries at Loftus.

“Every game counts and you can’t have soft moments, especially against a side like the Lions. They will punish you for that,” Coetzee said.