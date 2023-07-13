Lukhanyo Am working towards best form: ‘I want my confidence back’

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Last year Springboks midfielder Lukhanyo Am was well on his way to being the best player in the world but was robbed of that opportunity by a knee injury sustained in August against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.

Am was the best player for the Boks in their series win over Wales earlier in the year and the matches he played in the Championship before suffering his injury which resulted in him going under the knife.

And despite not taking part in the outgoing tour to Europe last November, Am’s form as one of the best players in the game was recognised when he was nominated for the 2022 World Rugby Player of the Year Award along with the Ireland duo of Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier and France’s Antoine du Pont.

‘Confidence’

The Rugby World Cup winner returned to action with the Sharks in December and has been trying to get his groove back. In the 43-12 win over the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday, Am looked somewhat off his best but showed glimpses of his brilliance.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second Rugby Championship encounter with the All Blacks on Saturday morning in Auckland, Am admitted he’s working hard towards rediscovering his best form.

“I want to try to get my confidence where it was. Overall I’m happy with where I’m at,” Am said.

“I’m one game in, I don’t want to look deep into it, but I’m getting another opportunity this week, so I feel like I’m in a good space in the team. I want to serve the team where I’m needed,” he added.

World Cup

Indeed, the Boks will need Am in the No 13 jersey and his leadership qualities when the World Cup kicks off in France in September. Another factor that makes him indispensable is that he’s able to bring out the best in his midfield partners, whether it be Damian de Allende, Damian Willemse or André Esterhuizen, as displayed in the statement win over Australia.

Am though said the Boks had to now kick on from their win at Loftus Versfeld.

“As much as we played well, there are certain places that we feel we could have done better,” Am said.

“This weekend we are facing a different side, so we’ll be having a different challenge compared to the Aussies.

“We all know our strengths in the team, we’ll focus on that … the set piece and forwards creating opportunities for us backs. There’s not a lot that we can change, we’ll focus on what we are good at and try to make it better,” he said.