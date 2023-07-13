SA rugby in ‘good state’ thanks to URC and Rugby Championship — Boks boss

By Ross Roche

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber believes South African rugby is in an incredibly strong position thanks to their top franchise sides playing in the United Rugby Championship, while the Boks play in the Rugby Championship.

It is the best of both worlds as South Africa’s players get the experience of playing against top Northern Hemisphere opposition in franchise rugby, while they still face the best of the Southern Hemisphere on the international front.

Nienaber was quizzed by a New Zealand journalist at the Boks team announcement earlier this week whether SA rugby missed more regular contact with New Zealand rugby since leaving Super Rugby, with Nienaber explaining it had put them in a stronger position.

“This is going to be my personal opinion, but I think South African rugby is in a good state in terms of that. We get the best of both worlds,” said Nienaber.

“We get exposure to the URC and Northern Hemisphere competitions like the Heineken (Champions) Cup, so we get exposure to different countries and different styles.

“When I coached in the URC, which was the Pro12 back then, with Rassie (Erasmus) at Munster the funny thing was we coached against more New Zealand coaches then than in Super Rugby.

“So we got exposure to a lot of New Zealand coaches who were plying their trade up north and that’s on the club side of things.”

Rugby Championship

With the Boks still taking part in the Rugby Championship (against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand) they get their regular yearly dose of Southern Hemisphere competition as well, which Nienaber claims gives them an all-round experience that benefits them and gives them a leg up on other international teams.

“We are lucky and fortunate from a Springbok point of view to get that exposure in the Rugby Championship. We get to play against quality sides in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand with great individuals who can create magic,” said Nienaber.

“So again for me personally, I feel we are in a great position that we get that exposure from both sides on the north and the south.”