Boks must uphold standards set in Wallabies game against All Blacks — Faf de Klerk

By Ross Roche

The Springboks are aiming to uphold the standards set by the team that thrashed the Wallabies at Loftus over the past weekend, when they face the All Blacks at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

A group of 13 players, 10 of who are in the match 23 for the All Blacks game, travelled to New Zealand early to prepare for the match and were thus not part of the Wallabies game, and will hope to hit the ground running in their first international of the season.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is one of those players and believes that a standard has been set that the team playing this weekend have to try and reach.

“I don’t think it’s a challenge. They spotted an opportunity and they took it, and the boys’ skill level allowed them to do that,” explained De Klerk.

“I think they set the standard and we need to uphold that or outperform it. So it’s a squad effort. We have been training together for four weeks now, so we all know what to expect from each other.

“Obviously we are going to have to read the game and situation that we are in. If we see space and we need to take it, whether that’s with quick ball or if we need to kick.

“If it’s a slow game or if it’s raining, we need to make that judgement on the field as players and from the messages that we receive.”

Game breakers

The All Blacks have a number of game breakers in their side and De Klerk admits that it will be a big task for the Boks to keep them in check during the match and if they lose focus just for a second it could be very costly.

“They like to keep the ball in hand a bit. Not kicking a lot off nine but off 10, so there is a bit of a change there. I think now more than ever it is about their game breakers in the team,” said De Klerk.

“If you switch off for one second you are probably going to end up behind the poles. So it’s going to be about our ability to stay awake and stay alive as much as possible throughout the game, because if one or two guys nod off for a moment that’s when they are going to attack you.”

De Klerk is also excited to face Aaron Smith once again, with the All Blacks legend nearing the end of his career and this could be the last time that the two scrumhalves face each other.

“He’s probably one of the best ever to do it in that jersey and is a role model for a lot of guys. So it will be an honour to play against him again this weekend if he plays,” said De Klerk.

“People think we have a massive rivalry but off the pitch we are actually good mates and that’s what rugby is about. He’s still a fierce competitor. He loves what he does and loves the All Blacks and I think he will do anything for them.

“So I am looking forward to hopefully getting a few more run outs against him.”