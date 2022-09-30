Lukhanyo Am voted SA’s best rugby player in 2022

Sports Reporter

Sharks and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has been voted South Africa’s men’s players’ player of 2022.

This follows a voting process by the country’s professional rugby players, who were asked to select South Africa’s best by the players organisation, MyPlayers.

Am led the Sharks with distinction in the United Rugby Championship last season and has become a star in the Springbok team. He recently picked up an injury, ruling him out for the rest of 2022.

Zain Davids was voted the best Sevens player of the year while Nadine Roos was selected as the best women’s player.

???? Voted for by South Africa's professional rugby players ???????? ????@MyPlayersRugby award winners for 2022 ????



▫️ Lukhanyo Am

▫️ Nadine Roos

▫️ Zain Davids pic.twitter.com/guABE5zn2X— SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) September 30, 2022

Some previous men’s XV winners include Cheslin Kolbe (2021), Duane Vermeulen (2020), Pieter-Steph du Toit (2019) and Malcolm Marx (2018).

Siya Kolisi won the award in 2017, while Willie le Roux was the winner in 2013.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We know you're not surprised by this, but just act as if you are … After South Africa's professional rugby players have voted, @Springboks and @SharksRugby magician LUKHANYO AM has been named SA Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year for 2022. #MyPlayersAwards pic.twitter.com/pFELEhJAlh— MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) September 30, 2022

It is the first time MyPlayers have asked this country’s professionals to also vote for their best Sevens and Women’s rugby players.