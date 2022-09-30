Lukhanyo Am voted SA’s best rugby player in 2022

Sharks and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has been voted South Africa’s men’s players’ player of 2022.
This follows a voting process by the country’s professional rugby players, who were asked to select South Africa’s best by the players organisation, MyPlayers.
Am led the Sharks with distinction in the United Rugby Championship last season and has become a star in the Springbok team. He recently picked up an injury, ruling him out for the rest of 2022.
Zain Davids was voted the best Sevens player of the year while Nadine Roos was selected as the best women’s player.
Some previous men’s XV winners include Cheslin Kolbe (2021), Duane Vermeulen (2020), Pieter-Steph du Toit (2019) and Malcolm Marx (2018).
Siya Kolisi won the award in 2017, while Willie le Roux was the winner in 2013.
It is the first time MyPlayers have asked this country’s professionals to also vote for their best Sevens and Women’s rugby players.