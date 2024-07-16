Springbok rookies get chance to thrill against Portugal

Andre Esterhuizen and Evan Roos are back in the Springbok starting lineup for their one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

A host of Springbok fringe players and new caps will get a chance to thrill when the Boks take on Portugal in their one-off Test at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening (5pm).

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday named an exciting team featuring a mix of experience and youth, with seven uncapped players set to make their Bok debuts, four of them off the bench, while he named lock Salmaan Moerat as captain for the match.

The uncapped starters in the team are Phepsi Buthelezi, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, while Andre-Hugo Venter, Ruan Venter, Morne van den Berg and Quan Horn should debut off the bench during the match.

‘Work ethic’

Eight players were members of the match-23 that defeated Wales 41-13 in London in the team’s opening game of the season in June, namely Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Moerat, and Ntuthuko Mchunu.

“Most of the so-called younger players have been exposed to Test rugby in one way or another by either playing against Wales or Ireland or have been around the squad so they are all well aware of the standards we expect on the field and the way we do things,” explained Erasmus.

“All of the uncapped players, apart from Ruan Venter, were also members of our training squad in June, and we were very impressed with the way they fitted into our structures and their work ethic. We have full faith in their abilities, and we’re excited to see what they offer on the field on Saturday.

“The squad also includes a few Rugby World Cup winners and experienced campaigners, who will play a vital role in guiding the young players and keeping things calm in the pressure situations.”

Experienced players

The most experienced player in the Springbok match 23 is prop Trevor Nyakane (67caps), who is playing off the bench, while Makazole Mapimpi (42 caps) is the most experienced starter and will be backed up by fellow World Cup winners RG Snyman (36 caps), Lukhanyo Am (35 caps) and Cobus Reinach (32 caps).

Last week the Boks named a starting XV featuring a record 990 Test caps between them for their clash against Ireland, while this week’s team features just 228 caps in the starting side to take on the Portuguese, who Erasmus is expecting a fierce battle against.

“They proved that they could compete successfully against some of the top teams in the world and we believe they will lift their game even more this weekend given the magnitude of facing the Springboks,” said Erasmus.

“This occasion will really excite them, and they’ll certainly give everything to make a statement for the Tier Two nations, so we have to deliver a top-quality performance to get a result.

“This match is also an opportunity for us to work on what went wrong last week and finish the Incoming Series on a high note, so we will treat them and the occasion with the respect it deserves.

“There are no easy games in Test rugby, and for us personally, it’s important to live up to our standards and build momentum going into the Rugby Championship.”