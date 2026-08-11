Ma’a Nonu helping Sharks prepare for All Blacks

The Sharks say Ma'a Nonu has given them an idea of what to expect against his former team, the All Blacks.

The Sharks are benefiting from first-hand, if perhaps somewhat outdated, insight into the All Blacks from former great Ma’a Nonu ahead of their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clash on Tuesday night.

The double World Cup winner with 103 Test caps will come off the bench for the Durban union against his former national team in the All Blacks’ second of four matches against local clubs, played between four Tests against the Springboks.

In the first game, New Zealand pushed ahead from a 14-all deadlock in the final 13 minutes to beat the Stormers 38-21 in Cape Town last week.

Nonu helps Sharks prepare

The 44-year-old Nonu’s selection for the Sharks was largely unexpected.

He only played 11 games for Toulon last season (nine from the bench) and signed with the Sharks in more of a leadership and mentorship role.

It was believed he would only play if absolutely needed, with several young backline players coming through the Junior Springbok ranks into the Sharks setup in recent seasons.

Coach JP Pietersen said Monday that another surge of injuries, and centres André Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker being away with the Springboks, necessitated Nonu’s inclusion.

“Ma’a brings experience,” Pietersen said when asked whether the former All Black was perhaps taking the spot of an up-and-coming Sharks player.

“The only other centres not playing are Esterhuizen and Hooker. They are not available for us. Then we only have Murray Koster and Jurenzo standing, and that’s the reason Ma’a is on the bench.

“He’s been good at helping Jurenzo, Litelihle Bester, Zekhethelo Siyaya and others to prepare. It’s great that he’s here with us and giving our young boys a feel of what the All Blacks may give to them.

“He’s shown them good pictures of what they may expect against the All Blacks.”

Pietersen said Nonu had slotted in like he had been with the Sharks for a long time. “The boys love him,” the coach said.

He thought it would be “an emotional game” for Nonu, playing against his former team for the first time.

Nonu’s last match for New Zealand was the 2015 World Cup final against Australia, which the All Blacks won.