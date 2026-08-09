Jacobson to captain All Blacks against Sharks

The team includes seasoned men like Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has named his team for Tuesday’s second game of the New Zealanders’ tour of South Africa, against the Sharks in Durban (7.10pm).

The All Blacks opened their eight-game trip with a hard-fought win against the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday.

On Tuesday in Durban they will come up against a Sharks team missing several first choice players, but which includes a number of Junior Springbok players and on the bench none other than former All Blacks star and former team-mate of some of the current tourists, Ma’a Nonu.

The 44-year-old veteran has joined the Durban-based side for the upcoming season.

Rennie’s team will feature the majority of the travelers who didn’t feature against the Stormers, including Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Ruben Love, Tupou Vaa’i and Ethan de Groot. Luke Jacobson will captain the side.

The All Blacks will also take on the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday before turning their attention to the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park on 22 August.

Rassie Erasmus’ Boks warmed up for the Test series with a hard-fought 17-10 win against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

All Blacks team to face the Sharks: Damian McKenzie, Fehi Fineanganofo, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Kyle Preston, Luke Jacobson (capt), Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Fletcher Newell, Asafo Aumua, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Ethan Blackadder, Semisi Ta’eiloa, Cam Roigard, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa