Pietersen: Sharks at 70-80% after injuries, but will give their all against All Blacks

Meanwhile, the Sharks coach said they would share anything they learn during their game against the All Blacks with the Springboks.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said the Sharks are at 70-80% of their strength due to injuries, including two late ones that have forced them to change their matchday 23, but they will “give it everything we can” when they take on the All Blacks on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Durban union will share whatever knowledge they can glean from the game with the Springboks ahead of their four Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests against the New Zealanders.

The Sharks and All Blacks clash at Kings Park at 7.10pm in the second of four matches between the visitors and local clubs, after the All Blacks beat a tenacious Stormers side 38-21 in Cape Town.

The Sharks are still dealing with injuries – a trend at the union over their last two seasons – including to Springboks Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Jason Jenkins, and Jordan and Jaden Hendrikse.

‘Youth vs experience’

Meanwhile, most of their fit Springboks are with the national squad – Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Eben Etzebeth and André Esterhuizen included.

The latest setback is the late withdrawal of Springbok Vincent Tshituka and Sharks Player of the Year Emile van Heerden from the already largely inexperienced matchday 23.

Still, six players in the Sharks line-up were part of the SA A side that thrashed Zimbabwe 40-0 in June. Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said he was excited to see these in action after working with them during that clash.

“We prepped the boys as best we could to be robust tomorrow, and be competitive against the All Blacks,” Pietersen said, adding that he was crossing fingers and toes that there would be no more injuries in the pre-season.

“We won’t be at 100%, but we will be at our best at 70-80%. We’ll give it everything we can give.”

The Sharks coach backed his young side to bring energy and fight for the full 80 minutes, using what they learned during the SA A game, and tips shared by All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu.

“It will be a great test tomorrow, youth vs experience. If I were still a young player, I’d be looking forward to seeing how I could measure myself a Jordie Barrett or Damian McKenzie. It will be a great battle to see what [they] can do against a quality team.”