Ma’a Nonu to make Sharks debut against All Blacks

The match is the second for the touring All Blacks.

New signing, Ma’a Nonu from New Zealand, will make his Sharks debut against many of his former team-mates when the All Blacks visit Kings Park in Durban next Tuesday.

The match will be the second for the touring All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. Kick off in that game is 7.10pm.

Nonu, 44, a more than 100-cap veteran of All Blacks rugby, recently joined the Durban team. He will play off the bench, with the Sharks side including a number of quality players despite them being in the middle of their off-season.

Nick Hatton will captain the side, which includes Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthulezi, Vincent Koch and rising stars like flyhalf Vusi Moyo, fullback Zekhethelo Siyaya and centre Jurenzo Julius.

Junior Bok stars Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubekha, Matt Romao and Luan Giliomee feature among the bench sitters, with the likes of Vincent Tshituka.

The touring All Blacks open their eight-game visit to South Africa with a match against the Stormers in Cape Town Friday night.

Sharks: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Donovan Don, Jurenzo Julius, Murray Koster, Litelihle Bester, Vusi Moyo, Bradley Davids, Nick Hatton (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Hendrè Stassen, Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart, Nemo Roelofse. Bench: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubekha, Simphiwe Ngobese, Vincent Tshituka, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Luan Giliomee, Ma’a Nonu