Mitsubishi set to expand Pajero family with smaller models in 2028

New pair of smaller Pajero models will reportedly become a reality in 2028.

Mitsubishi’s revival of the Pajero will reportedly lead to a pair of smaller derivatives within the next 24 months, according to a report from Japan.

Past through back

While an official reveal date for the first all-new full-size Pajero in five years has yet to be announced, the latest claim alleges that the two vehicles in question will be a mid-size Pajero-badged model, followed by a more compact offering around the same time.

All-new Mitsubishi Pajero will make its world reveal before the end of 2026. Picture: Mitsubishi

The announcement is, however, nothing new as the second generation Pajero spawned two decidedly different models; the Pajero Mini sold exclusively as a kei car in Japan, and the larger Pajero Pinin sold in other markets, and indeed South Africa, as the Pajero i0.

No alliance influence

Citing a report from Japan’s Nikkei Asia, carexpert.com.au reports that, as with the full-size Pajero, neither of the new additions will be alliance-based products.

As such, both will be Mitsubishi devised offerings based on current Mitsubishi platform instead of being sourced from Renault or Nissan.

Return of ‘Mini’ and ‘iO’?

Accordingly, the spiritual replacement for the Pinin, whose name references its styling by Pininfarina, will rival the Toyota RAV4 but, allegedly, offer better off-road capability.

Pajero iO, or Pinin, lasted over a single generation from 1998 to 2007. Picture: favcars.com

Produced from 1998 to 2007 over a single generation, the Pajero Pinin/iO not only offered a locking differential, but also a low range transfer case as per having Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD system.

Pajero Mini was a kei car and thus, only sold in Japan over two generations. Picture: favcars.com

The same applied to the Pajero Mini, which spanned two generations between 1994 and 2012, though without the locking differential and, in accordance with the kei car regulations, powered by a normally aspirated or turbocharged 660 cc three-cylinder engine.

Power?

Tentatively called the “baby Pajero” for now, the former model is rumoured to employ a plug-in hybrid powertrain derived from the Outlander, while a conventional hybrid is also likely using the mechanicals from the Xforce HEV that debuted in select Asian markets last month.

Last generation Pajero bowed out in 2021. Picture: Mitsubishi

Seemingly poised for key markets outside Europe, more details are likely to emerge only in the new year.

End of Pajero Sport?

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the Pajero’s arrival means the end for the outgoing Pajero Sport, which was supposed to debut a new generation this year.

Although mentioned in Mitsubishi’s depicted 2024 product roll-out, the future of the Pajero Sport, seemingly, hangs in the balance now that the full-size Pajero has been revived. Picture: Mitsubishi

Spotted as recently as last year undergoing testing, and named in Mitsubishi’s 2024 financial report as being readied, little else has emerged on the back of the full-size Pajero’s revival.

More later

Already confirmed for Australia before the end of 2026, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa is still to comment on the prospects of the Pajero returning to the local market following its departure with the Legend 100 special edition five years ago.