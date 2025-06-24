Exciting Springbok talents to be led by experienced heads in Barbarians tussle

The Springboks have named four uncapped players, but also a host of experienced heads, in their match 23 to take on the BaaBaas.

Former Cheetahs and Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe will make his first appearance in the green and gold when the Springboks take on the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has backed an exciting mix of new faces and experience for their one-off non-Test season opening clash against the Barbarians at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Four non-capped players are in the match 23, although this won’t be their official debut, and four further players have under 10 caps for the Boks, giving a pretty youthful look to the team.

Erasmus explained that almost all of the Bulls players, as well as other players that joined the Bok training camp late due to franchise commitments, were not considered for selection for the BaaBaas encounter.

“Obviously for this first game, the guys who have been training with us for the last two or three weeks understand more or less what we are wanting to get out of it. The Bulls players, and guys like Thomas du Toit, RG Snyman and Handre Pollard haven’t been with us long enough,” said Erasmus.

“The only guy who played two weekend’s ago that’s in the mix here is Jan-Hendrik (Wessels). He is only focusing on loosehead (prop), and will focus a bit on hooker at a later stage when a guy like Thomas is back in the mix.

“We only really have Ox (Nche) and Jan-Hendrik there (in the position), so that is why he is the only Bulls player involved.”

Japan contingent

A large contingent of Japanese based players have been picked, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel resuming their centre partnership, while Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are on the wings, and Lood de Jager makes his return at lock over two years since his last Bok appearance.

Hulking Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Sharks utility forward Vincent Tshituka are the uncapped starters, while Stormers prop Neethling Fouche and Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe get their first taste of Bok rugby off the bench.

“A few of the Japanese players need game time. And if you look at the mix here, the average caps (in the team) is 30 to 32. We normally go with about 40 to 45,” said Erasmus.

“But in vital positions we have (Aphelele) Fassi who has 11 caps, Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) has eight, Morne (van den Berg) has two caps. Even our starting tighthead has zero caps and our reserve front row has three caps between them.

“So we have tried to have some experienced players in between, while bringing more inexperienced players in. That was our thinking this week and hopefully from next week we can start making some more informed decisions for the first Italy Test match.”