Manie Libbok ready for Wallabies challenge: ‘I’m at peace’

By Ross Roche

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok is excited to make his first start for the national team when they open their Rugby Championship campaign against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.

This will be Libbok’s fourth consecutive game in the green and gold, after making his debut off the bench in the Boks’ loss against France on last year’s end-of-year-tour, while he also featured off the bench in the subsequent games against Italy and England.

He now gets a chance to start and despite admitting that he will be a marked man against the Wallabies, he is fully ready for the pressure that will come with that.

“I know they’ll target me, but I’ve made peace with that, and the pressure. That said, I’ve taken a lot of confidence from my preparation for this match, and the main thing for me is to control what I can control. I’ll have a few experienced players around me, which is also a bonus,” said Libbok.

“Looking back at where my career began to where I am now, it wasn’t easy, but I’m grateful for those tough times and to be here (with the Boks). It helped me learn more as a player and develop under different coaches, but it also built character.

“I’ve always wanted to become a Springbok and I knew that in order to achieve that I had to keep my head down and keep working, so I am honoured to have this opportunity to play.”

Guidance

Libbok has been receiving guidance from experienced Bok flyhalves Elton Jantjies, who is in the squad as a back-up player, and Handre Pollard, who was ruled out of the Rugby Championship through a recurring injury, which will help him with his first start.

“My interactions with Elton have been so important. I’ve learnt some invaluable things from him,” said Libbok.

“He’s willing to share his insights and has done so much to make things comfortable for me and to keep me calm. I’m really grateful for him and Handre.”

URC experience

Despite the disappointment of losing the United Rugby Championship with the Stormers at the end of May, Libbok admitted the momentum he has built up over two strong seasons with his franchise will stand him in good stead for the rigours of Test rugby.

“It was great for me and the team to win the URC last year, and while we didn’t defend our title this season, I learned a lot during the competition and I appreciate the playing opportunities. I tried to improve in every game I played and to grow as a player,” explained Libbok.

An exciting match-up will see Libbok take on experienced Australian flyhalf Quade Cooper who is back in the starting line-up after recovering from injury.