Bulls hold off fighting Lions in thrilling 12-try Craven Week derby

The Blue Bulls claimed a big win over the Golden Lions, while there were further victories for the Griffons and Border on day four of the SA Rugby U-18 Craven Week tournament at Outeniqua Park in George on Thursday.

Both Gauteng teams showed their attacking intent in the first round of matches staged on Tuesday. The Bulls scored six tries in the 40-5 win against Border, while the Lions crossed the line nine times in the 55-29 the victory over the Pumas.

The Gauteng derby on Thursday was more closely contested – at least in the first half. The Lions started well, before the Bulls hit back to take a 21-12 lead into half-time.

After the break, the Bulls proceeded to score 23 unanswered points. The Lions fought back in the latter stages to add four tries – with hooker Ruan Welman completing a hat-trick – but by then the contest was effectively over. The Bulls went on to complete a 44-34 victory.

Meanwhile, the Griffons notched up their second win of the competition when they beat the Leopards 50-12. Flyhalf Renaldo Kiewet scored two of the Northern Free Staters’ six tries, and finished the game with a personal tally of 28 points.

Earlier in the day, Griquas and the Limpopo Blue Bulls battled to a 38-38 draw. The high-scoring clash produced 11 tries, with Dwayne Lubbe and Valentino Lenge dotting down twice for Griquas, and Hope Seyaga bagging a brace for the Limpopo outfit.

And Border bounced back from their earlier defeat to the Blue Bulls to record a 31-21 win against the Pumas. Fullback Amani Somana scored two tries for the Eastern Cape side.

The Craven Week action will continue on Saturday morning, with the main game on the Outeniqua Park A-field, between WP and the Bulls, kicking off at 1pm.

Craven Week day four results

Griquas 38 (26) Limpopo Blue Bulls 38 (21)

Griquas – Tries: Dwayne Lubbe (2), Valentino Lenge (2), Jonaden Links, Penalty try. Conversions: Elridge Jack (3)

Limpopo Blue Bulls – Tries: Hope Seyaga (2), Kamo Sethosa, Ulrich Marè, Hanno Van Zyl. Conversions: Wian Terblanche (4)

Border 31 (14) Pumas 21 (7)

Border – Tries: Sandi Msengana, Siya Sakhela, Amani Somana (2). Conversions: Daniel Larkan (2) Turshaan Hare (2). Penalty goal: Hare

Pumas – Tries: Tyron Moolman, Corneluis Lottering, Ninja Dladla. Conversions: Zander Erasmus (3)

Griffons 50 (10) Leopards 12 (12)

Griffons – Tries: Cecil Parsons, Fano Linde, Ronaldo Kiewiet (2), Lungile Samson, Thuto Kekane. Conversions: Kiewet (3), Pasco Mokoena. Penalty goals: Kiewet (4)

Leopards – Tries: Chad Hofmeyer, Lebogang Wageng. Conversion: Leonard Bevan

Blue Bulls 44 (21) Golden Lions 34 (12)

Blue Bulls – Tries: Nyakallo Makate, Luann Olivier, Brooklyn Newman, Luyolo Doyi, Demitre Erasmus, Jason Hugo. Conversions: Nicallen Gabrielsen (4). Penalty goals: Gabrielsen (2)

Golden Lions – Tries: Ruan Welman (3), Jamaal Feldman, Rynhardt van der Linden, Tirhani Masondo. Conversions: JT Kapank, Daylon Myners

Craven Week day five fixtures

Outeniqua Park A-field

8.30am – SWD v WP XV

10am – Golden Lions v Free State

11.30am – Sharks v EP

1pm – WP v Bulls

Outeniqua Park B-field

7.30am – Valke v Griquas

9am – Limpopo v Leopards

10.30am – Pumas v Boland

12pm – Griffons v Border