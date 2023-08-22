Don’t lose faith in Libbok – he has struck it well before and he can do it again

The jury is out on Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok after another disappointing kicking display for the poles in the comprehensive 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff last weekend. He managed to convert five kicks from nine attempts, and that’s a warranted cause for concern. Libbok’s goal-kicking has been the one aspect that can be faulted in his game for the Boks this year, because his overall game has been impressive and influential, and he certainly has something of an X-factor about him. However, as Libbok will be the first-choice flyhalf at the Rugby World Cup, in the absence of the…

The jury is out on Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok after another disappointing kicking display for the poles in the comprehensive 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff last weekend. He managed to convert five kicks from nine attempts, and that’s a warranted cause for concern.

Libbok’s goal-kicking has been the one aspect that can be faulted in his game for the Boks this year, because his overall game has been impressive and influential, and he certainly has something of an X-factor about him.

However, as Libbok will be the first-choice flyhalf at the Rugby World Cup, in the absence of the injured Handre Pollard, he’s likely to assume the kicking duties, and he needs to be more accurate in this regard.

Confidence

But while there’s a growing concern and frustration among fans and observers about the missed points from the kicking tee, it would appear that Libbok continues to receive the backing and support of the Boks’ brains trust, and rightly so.

This is a positive for Libbok as it will give him confidence knowing that his coaches back him, one of the key reasons why he has flourished for the Stormers in all competitions since joining the Cape-based team two years ago.

Stormers mentor John Dobson backed Libbok from the outset when he joined the franchise after being disregarded by his previous employers, the Bulls and the Sharks, respectively.

Libbok repaid Dobson’s faith in him with stellar performances that resulted in the Capetonians playing in back-to-back United Rugby Championship finals, winning the inaugural one.

So it is good to see Bok coach Jacques Nienaber taking a leaf out of Dobson’s book on how to get the best out of Libbok.

Putting my head on the block here, I believe Libbok will get it right, as he has done for the Stormers.

He was the URC’s top points scorer last season with 217 points, mainly from the boot, with the next best man Ulster’s John Cooney, who scored 139 points. That’s a lot of kicking points by Libbok, a player who’s also shown he can handle adversity and come out shining on the other side.

Sport is a funny thing; it often takes one outing for things to turn around, and I’m sure it’s going to be the same for Libbok.