Manie Libbok realises dream of going to the World Cup with the Springboks

By Ross Roche

Rising Springbok flyhalf talent Manie Libbok has realised a long term goal by being included in the final 33-man squad to take part in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which kicks off next month.

It has been an up and down journey for the 26-year-old Libbok, as he failed to establish himself at a number of franchises before finding a home and success at the Stormers, following which he broke into the Bok setup and is now set to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

2019 winners

Libbok admits that the 2019 World Cup win by the Boks sparked a fire in him, but taking part in the World Cup still seemed like a far off dream.

“Obviously it has always been a dream of mine to go to a World Cup as a Springbok. Seeing the guys win the World Cup back in 2019 gave me massive aspirations to make the Boks first and foremost and then go to this World Cup,” explained Libbok.

“Four years ago it looked far and out of reach. So I just focused on myself, how I could better my game and what areas I could work on to give myself the best chance to make the Boks and the World Cup squad.”

First-choice No 10

Libbok now looks set to be the Boks’ first choice flyhalf at the showpiece event, after Handre Pollard was unfortunately ruled out of the squad through injury.

Last year it seemed like star utility back Damian Willemse would be the second choice flyhalf in the absence of Pollard, but recent games seem to suggest that Libbok has taken over that role.

Libbok only made his Bok debut on the 2022 end-of-year-tour, featuring in three games off bench, while Willemse started all four games at flyhalf.

However, this year Libbok has started in three of the Boks’ games at flyhalf, while Willemse only started the All Blacks game in the No 10 jersey.

This indicates that the Bok management have put their faith in Libbok to be their starting flyhalf going forward, while Willemse will play as his backup or will shift to arguably his more suited position of fullback.

Stormers

In all it has been a fantastic journey for Libbok, who struggled to establish himself at both the Sharks and Bulls early in his career as coaches were unsure of what his best position was.

But since arriving at the Stormers, John Dobson backed him to the hilt as their first choice flyhalf, with him going on to help them lift the United Rugby Championship title in their first season in the competition and reach the final in their second.

Libbok will now hope to write another successful page into the history books with the Boks at the World Cup.