Best dressed Springbok: Makazole Mapimpi is a fashion trendsetter off the field

The Springbok is gaining attention for his fashionable threads. He skillfully merges sportsmanship with sophisticated style.

Makazole Mapimpi is proving that his talent isn’t limited to the rugby field.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok is making waves in the fashion world, effortlessly blending sportsmanship with high-end style.

With a new bride, a new baby, and an ever-growing fashion presence, fans are hailing him as South Africa’s best-dressed Bok.

Durban July showstopper

As an ambassador for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, Mapimpi made a striking appearance at the recent theme launch for ‘Marvels of Mzansi 2025’ .

He turned heads in a striped pink long-sleeved Puma shirt, paired with loose grey slacks and sleek black formal shoes.

When we spoke to him about his bold fashion choice, he confidently said, “I like to colour outside the traditional fashion lines when it comes to my outfits. Take it out of the box and wear something unexpected.”

This daring approach to style is precisely why the Sharks player is quickly becoming a trendsetter beyond the rugby pitch.

Perfect canvas for menswear fashion

With his tall, muscular physique and natural charisma, Mapimpi is an ideal muse for top fashion houses and glossy magazine covers.

He previously graced the cover of Men’s magazine GQ, donning a sophisticated cream suit that exuded timeless elegance.

His refined taste in fashion has also earned him a major partnership with Relevance for Men Tailored Suits.

Announcing the collaboration, the brand’s owner, Tshepo Mashego, expressed his excitement.

“The cat is finally out of the bag! We are pleased to announce that the two-time World Cup-winning winger, Mr. Makazole Mapimpi, is the new brand ambassador for Relevance for Men Tailored Suits. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for both parties.”

In one of the brand’s photoshoots, Mapimpi effortlessly showcased a crisp white and green ensemble, demonstrating his ability to carry off both contemporary and classic styles with ease.

Lifelong love for fashion

Mapimpi’s interest in fashion isn’t a newfound passion, it’s something he’s had since childhood.

Reflecting on his style journey, he shared: “Where I grew up, there were different styles and influences of dressing. This led to me enjoying the idea of trying out new and different types of clothes.”

This early exposure to diverse fashion trends has influenced his current wardrobe choices, which seamlessly blend urban streetwear with luxury tailoring.

Social media style star

Beyond the rugby field, Mapimpi is captivating audiences with his stylish social media posts. He frequently shares short reels showcasing his outfits, with fans eagerly engaging in discussions about their favourite looks.

His willingness to experiment with trends has endeared him to a broader audience, many of whom may not even follow rugby.

His ability to switch from sleek, tailored suits to effortlessly cool streetwear proves that he’s not just another athlete in designer clothes, he truly understands fashion.

What’s next for Mapimpi in fashion?

With the Durban July fast approaching, all eyes will be on Mapimpi to see what he wears on race day.

Given his track record, it’s safe to say that his outfit will be nothing short of spectacular.

From the rugby pitch to high-fashion editorials, Makazole Mapimpi is proving that style and sport go hand in hand.

Whether he’s scoring tries or setting trends, one thing is clear — this Bok knows how to dress like a champion.