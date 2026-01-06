SA teams in fight to stay alive in European cup competitions

Only the Stormers are in a position to feel a little comfortable, while there is work to do for the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs.

It’s already make-or-break time for four of South Africa’s five teams playing in the European Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.

The action returns over the next fortnight with rounds three and four and it’s only the Stormers, who’re also flying high in the United Rugby Championship, who’re well-placed after the first two rounds of action last month.

Champions Cup games

John Dobson’s side, who’re unbeaten this season and top of the log in the URC, are in first place in Pool 3 of the Champions Cup having picked up two wins so far. They face a tricky match away this weekend though, against England side Harlequins, in London on Sunday (3pm).

It will be interesting to see if Dobson picks a full-strength side for the match, or if he’ll hold back his best men for the following week’s home fixture against Leicester in Cape Town.

The Bulls and Sharks, struggling for momentum in the URC, have it all to do to stay in the mix in their next two Champions Cup games.

Johan Ackermann’s Bulls are yet to win in the competition this season (0/2) and find themselves in fifth place in Pool 4. They host Bristol Bears on Saturday (3pm) and then have to travel to France next week for a match against Pau.

The Sharks also occupy fifth place in their Champions Cup Pool 1, with one win from their two matches, but face two tough opponents in the next two weekends. They’re away to Sale Sharks (7.30pm) on Saturday and then host French side Clermont-Auvergne the following week.

Challenge Cup fixtures

South Africa’s two Challenge Cup teams, the Cheetahs and Lions, also need two wins each in their next outings to have a chance of progressing in the competition.

Both teams occupy last place in their respective pools without a win so far, from two matches played.

The Lions though will be confident hosting French outfit, Lyon, at Ellis Park on Saturday (5.15pm) having picked up a big away win against the Sharks in the URC last Saturday, while the Cheetahs, who haven’t had any proper competition since rounds one and two in early December, host Irish side Ulster at their overseas home ground in Amsterdam, on Sunday at 5.15pm.

The Lions are then way to Perpignan the following week, while the Cheetahs are also on the road, against Racing 92.