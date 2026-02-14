Ireland hold their nerve to beat gallant Italy in Six Nations thriller

Andy Farrell's side trailed 10-5 at half-time after Giacomo Nicotera's try and five points from Paolo Garbisi stunned a sold-out Aviva Stadium crowd following Jamie Osborne's opening score.

Ireland rebounded from an opening hammering by France to edge a gallant Italy 20-13 in their Six Nations match at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish were often second-best in the match, trailing 10-5 at half-time, but two second-half tries by Jack Conan and Robert Baloucoune got them over the line.

Ireland face a tough away trip against England next Saturday while the Italians play France in Lille.

Ireland, thankfully for the home fans, started in much more positive fashion than in Paris, on an historic day as Hollie Davidson became the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations match.

Louis Lynagh was one of the standout performers for Italy against the Scots last week when they won 18-15, but he blotted his copybook when Davidson sin-binned him for a deliberate knock-on.

They largely held the Irish at bay despite being a man down but had no response when a lovely offload by Stuart McCloskey to Jamie Osborne allowed the fullback to touch down.

Sam Prendergast fluffed his conversion to give the Irish a 5-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi reduced the deficit two minutes later with a penalty for 5-3.

A poor kick by Prendergast came close to costing Ireland dearly as Lorenzo Pani, who had been brought into the side with Juan Ignacio Brex unavailable, caught it and chipped ahead.

The 23-year-old gathered it cleanly and passed to Michele Lamaro, who with no Irish defender in front of him and a clear route to the tryline, knocked on.

They got a huge boost, though, when with just under 10 minutes remaining Davidson wielded a yellow card at Craig Casey.

Farrell rings changes

The visitors took immediate advantage, Giacomo Nicotera touching down — Garbisi converted for 10-5.

Tempers were becoming frayed and boiled over when the Italians celebrated the Irish giving away a scrum penalty.

The Irish pack took offence at that and a scuffle broke out — once it calmed down Davidson told both captains to keep their players under control.

The Italians could have extended the lead on half-time after being awarded a penalty but McCloskey did brilliantly to turn the ball over.

Nevertheless, the Italians went in in a much better frame of mind than the rattled Irish and leading in a Six Nations match in Dublin for the first time.

However, the Irish provided the response head coach Andy Farrell and the home fans wanted immediately after the restart — Conan going over.

Prendergast’s miserable day continued as he missed the conversion.

The Irish got away with it in the 50th minute after Lynagh’s try was ruled out for a forward pass by Tommaso Menoncello, a sad end to a brilliant solo break by the latter.

Farrell rang the changes then bringing on Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne and Ronan Kelleher.

Prendergast’s nightmare ended in the 55th minute as Farrell sent on Jack Crowley.

The change in the Irish was startling.

They put together their best passing move of the match, McCloskey once again providing the decisive pass, Baloucoune showing some outstanding footwork to touch down.

Crowley converted and then gave the Irish some breathing space with a crisply taken penalty for 20-10.

Garbisi, though, hit back with a penalty of his own with 14 minutes remaining.

The Italians pressed hard but James Lowe extinguished their hopes when he intercepted a pass and guaranteed the Irish a perhaps fortunate but crucial win.