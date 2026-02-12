Blitzbok Luan Giliomee included in Junior Bok squad for Georgia tour

Four U20 world champions are also included in the touring squad as coach Kevin Foote prepares for the title defence in June and July.

Four U20 world champions and a Blitzbok player are included in coach Kevin Foote’s 31-man Junior Springbok squad travelling to Tbilisi for a three-match tour of Georgia later this month.

They play against Lelo Saracens on 18 February before two internationals against Georgia U20 on 22 and 27 February.

The selection follows an intensive three-week preparation camp in Stellenbosch. The camp included high-tempo training matches against Varsity Cup sides Maties and UCT.

‘Exactly the kind of test we need’

The returning stalwarts from the triumphant U20 World Championship side are loosehead props Ollie Reid and Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka, hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele, and lock Riley Norton, who captained the Junior Boks.

Players who remain eligible for 2027 selection are Gert Kemp, Ethan Adams, Markus Muller, Zekhethelo Siyaya, and Luan Giliomee, who made his Blitzbok debut in Singapore before helping the Springbok Sevens to claim the Sevens Perth title.

“We have had a very productive period in Stellenbosch, [which] gave us a clear indication of where we are in terms of technical and tactical preparation,” Foote said.

He noted that the training matches and the forthcoming fixtures in Georgia would set the foundation for the 2026 Junior Bok journey, which culminates in the defence of their world crown in June and July, also in Georgia.

“Georgia is a challenging place to play, especially with the sub-zero temperatures expected. But this is exactly the kind of test we need to build resilience,” he said.

“[Georgia] are a well-coached team with a lot of experience returning from last year’s international season. We expect very physical encounters, which is exactly what we need for our preparations.

“We are also building for 2027 by giving new players the opportunity to experience international rugby. This tour is a vital step in that regard.”

Vuyo Gwiji (loose forward), Pieter van der Merwe (centre), and Alzeadon Felix (fullback) were not considered for selection after picking up niggles in camp, while Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) continues his rehabilitation.

Wing Cheswill Jooste, like Moyo a member of the “Class of 2025”, is currently on United Rugby Championship duty with the Bulls and is expected to join the squad later in the season.

Junior Springbok squad for Georgia:

Props: Oliver Reid (Western Province), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Kai Pratt (Sharks), Sibabalwe Booi (Cheetahs), Danie Kruger (Western Province).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions).

Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), James Schnetler (Lions), Riley Norton (captain, Western Province), JD Hattingh (Lions).

Loose Forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Mumbere “Wasi” Vyambwera (Sharks), Luke Canon (Lions), Gert Kemp (WP), Reuben Kruger (Western Province).

Scrumhalves: Matthew Fick (Bulls), Hendré Schoeman (Bulls).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed (Western Province), Luan Giliomee (Sharks).

Centres: Markus Muller (Western Province), Ethan Adams (Lions), Christian Vorster (Bulls), Samuel Badenhorst (Western Province).

Outside Backs: Dylan Miller (Western Province), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Jordan Steenkamp (Western Province), Lindsey Jansen (Bulls).

SA U20 tour fixtures in Tbilisi, Georgia)

Wednesday, 18 February

SA U20 vs Lelo Saracens

Sunday, 22 February:

SA U20 vs Georgia U20

Friday, 27 February

SA U20 vs Georgia U20