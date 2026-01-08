Monty warns Boks against complacency in 2026

'It’s going to be tough and a great series to watch.'

Percy Montgomery has warned the Springboks against complacency ahead of the historic Greatest Rivalry tour, insisting the All Blacks’ aura remains as dangerous as ever.

New Zealand will tour South Africa later this year in a throwback to the game’s old-school traditions, with warm-up fixtures against local URC sides followed by a four-Test series against the Springboks, with the fourth Test at an overseas venue.

All Blacks’ visit

In the two Tests between the sides in New Zealand in 2025, the Boks dismantled the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington after a narrow 24-17 loss at Eden Park.

While the Boks may be the benchmark, Montgomery says history has shown how quickly the balance can shift, and why underestimating New Zealand would be a costly mistake.

“I’m getting goosebumps when you say that rivalry,” Montgomery told Behind the Ruck podcast. “There’s an aura about the All Blacks, and it’s something we should never forget. I know they’re struggling a bit now, but so did the Springboks before they won the World Cup with Rassie [in 2019].

“We got klapped in New Zealand [in 2017], and we turned it around in a matter of months to go on to win a World Cup. So, anything can happen in rugby, and we all know, we’ve all been there. Complacency is a dangerous word.”

Montgomery acknowledged that South Africa have surged ahead under Rassie Erasmus after New Zealand’s dominance through the 2000s and 2010s, but stressed that past eras count for little when the two giants collide.

“It’s going to be tough and a great series to watch,” he said. “This is why we play the game: you want to become a Springbok, and you want to play against the All Blacks, No 1 and No 2 [in the world).”

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures:

Friday, 7 August: vs Stormers, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday, 11 August: vs Sharks, Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, 15 August: vs Bulls, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 22 August: vs Springboks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 25 August: vs Lions, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday, 29 August: vs Springboks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, 5 September: vs Springboks, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 12 September: vs Springboks (venue to be announced)

