Bok on baecation? From J-Bay birthday buzz to Vic Falls magic for Siya Kolisi and Rachel John

From Jeffreys Bay’s waves to Victoria Falls’ misty rainbows, Siya Kolisi and Rachel John continue to spark conversation — one scenic post at a time.

Just days after social media detectives were convinced Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had been spotted at Rachel John’s 25th birthday celebrations in the surfers’ paradise of Jeffreys Bay, the rumour mill has shifted north — all the way to Zimbabwe.

This time, the backdrop is the picturesque Victoria Falls, where both Kolisi and the Dutch-Nigerian influencer have shared strikingly similar snaps from the iconic natural wonder straddling the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

A jubilant Siya Kolisi strikes a pose at the Victoria Falls. Picture: Instagram

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: Social media synchronicities — From Ballito, J-Bay to Vic Falls

While neither has confirmed a relationship, overlapping timelines and locations have once again fuelled speculation that the pair may, in fact, be indulging in a low-key “baecation”.

The timing — and rather telling — social media post certainly caught the public’s attention.

Recently, The South African reported on the fact that some fans were under the impression that the popular Dutch influencer was vlogging from Kolisi’s home in Ballito.

The 34-year-old Springbok icon — who is set to move from The Sharks to The Stormers at the end of the season — shared the Ballito home with his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, on the family’s return from France in September 2024.

Together…but ‘apart’

The Citizen previously reported that Kolisi and John appeared to be moving in the same social circles, as well as sharing similar destinations without appearing in each other’s frames.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: Just cruising…

Following the “sighting” of the rugby star at the vivacious brunette’s birthday, Victoria Falls now seems to be the latest chapter.

Kolisi posted images of himself soaking up the breathtaking scenery, rainbows cutting through the mist, as he reflected on rest, travel and gratitude.

Siya Kolisi enjoys a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. Picture: Instagram

He also shared clips of the iconic waterfall on his Instagram Stories, including one of him singing along to Yves LaRock’s Rise Up. Take a look…

Shortly after the World Cup-winning captain headed to Instagram, John shared her own serene visuals from the same destination — prompting followers to draw their own conclusions.

Her posts mirrored the same energy, focusing on nature, wellness and presence — themes the model, martial arts fighter and surfer often shares with her growing online audience.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s rumoured girlfriend Rachel John shared her Zambezi River cruise photos on Instagram Stories. Pictures: Instagram

The absence of joint photos has done little to quiet speculation though. If anything, fans believe it adds to the intrigue.

Silence, but not denial either

Notably, neither Kolisi nor John has denied the rumours. Their silence has allowed fans to keep piecing together the story through captions, timestamps and location tags.

While some supporters urge caution against reading too much into shared destinations, others argue that repeated overlaps point to something more than mere coincidence.

As one fan commented online: “You don’t just keep bumping into the same person across countries”.

Something special on the sidelines for Siya

For now, the relationship, however, remains unlabelled. No official confirmation, no red-carpet appearances — just shared moments, shared locations and a growing sense that something special is quietly unfolding on the sidelines of the Bok captain’s public life and career.