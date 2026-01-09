‘Good-looking couple’: Paparazzi fan ‘confirms’ Siya Kolisi, Rachel John romance with viral footage [WATCH]

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John have 'gone public', captured together on their Zimbabwe getaway by an avid fan of the Springboks skipper.

In a whirlwind of celebrity romance and personal growth, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has seemingly “confirmed” his relationship with Rachel John through candid fan footage taken of the couple together on their trip to the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

This, while the 34-year-old Springbok rugby star’s ex-wife Rachel Kolisi has disclosed details of her much-awaited documentary channelling her newfound journey of self-discovery, Falling Forward.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: What to know

The latest development comes amid media reports of a budding relationship between the double World Cup-winning skipper and 25-year-old Dutch influencer, model, and reality star, which surfaced in November.

Up until now, the rumour mill has been fuelled by overlapping social media posts of locations and events, as well as comments and mushy heart emojis from “Siya the Bear”.

The confirmation arrived via a TikTok video posted by Zimbabwean rugby enthusiast @alexandra.mazuru, capturing Siya Kolisi and Rachel John boarding a ferry for a sunset cruise along the Zambezi River.

In the clip, the pair smiles and waves at the fan, who enthusiastically compliments them as a “good-looking couple”.

First public display of affection

This unscripted moment marks the first public display of their affection, shifting from subtle hints to outright visibility.

Prior to this, the duo had teased fans with cryptic posts. No joint photos, but identical scenic shots from Vic Falls, including wildlife encounters with hippos and elephants, white-water rafting and quad biking adventures.

Cryptic clues pointing to romantic ties

Social media sleuths had already pieced together clues: Siya’s heart emoji comments on Instagram posts of his “New Rachel”, such as “SA looks good on you” and reflections in photos suggesting they were together.

Their timeline includes a courtside appearance at the ATP Finals in Italy and Rachel’s 25th birthday celebration at Surf Lodge in Jeffreys Bay, where Siya’s presence is evident.

Fans were quick to point out his reflection in a window and background videos showing glimpses of the rugby player’s favourite yellow wristwatch to a Liverpool FC-themed surfboard.

Jeffreys Bay set the scene for Rachel John’s recent birthday celebration. Dating rumours swirled as social media users comment on overlapping posts from the Dutch influencer and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Pictures: Instagram and TikTok

Mzansi reacts to Siya and his ‘New Rachel’ on Zim baecation

The footage has ignited a frenzy online, with comments like “You don’t just keep bumping into the same person across countries” highlighting the “coincidences”.

While some fans urge respect for privacy, others celebrate the “It” couple’s joyful escapades, from helicopter rides over Victoria Falls and Amapiano-fuelled evenings.

Rachel John and Siya Kolisi at the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River. Pictures: Instagram

This “hard launch” follows months of discretion, especially considering Siya’s role as a father to Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), shared with his ex-wife.

Rachel Kolisi’s journey: From heartbreak to ‘Falling Forward’

As fans celebrate the new couple’s chemistry, Rachel Kolisi is turning her own story of resilience into the spotlight with her upcoming documentary Falling Forward, offering a poignant contrast to her former husband’s unfolding post-divorce narrative.

Rachel Kolisi graces the cover of Women’s Health, representing the Kolisi Foundation with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Pictures: Instagram womenshealthmagazine, and kolisifoundation

Set for screenings starting on 4 March 2026, at venues across South Africa – including Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), Gqeberha, Johannesburg, and Cape Town – the documentary delves into themes of loss, resilience, motherhood and rediscovery.

Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram @rachelkolisi

The former Springbok WAG emphasises it’s not about her divorce, but a universal story of rising after falling:

“We all fall. But how we choose to move forward is what defines us.”

The events promise more than a viewing: interactive zones, merchandise, fireside chats with Rachel, and markets supporting female-led startups.

It aims to provide a space for women to connect, inspire courage, and build community, reflecting Rachel Kolisi’s passions for philanthropy and personal growth.