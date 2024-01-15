Neil Powell hoping win against Oyonnax will spark Sharks’ season

The Sharks have confirmed their place in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup thanks to their win over Oyonnax.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell is hoping that their 38-7 win over Top14 outfit Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup will be the game that changes their fortunes this season.

The Durban-based franchise have had a difficult season — they are basement dwellers in the United Rugby Championship having won just once in nine matches.

However, the Challenge Cup has been a silver lining this term, giving the players and coaching staff something to play for. Saturday’s win over Oyonnax came via two tries each from Ox Nche and Makazole Mapimpi, a try each by Lukhanyo Am and Jeandre Labuschagne, while flyhalf Curwin Bosch kicked eight points.

‘Much needed win’

Although the performance was not the best, the Sharks managed to get an impressive win which their boss is hoping can be a stepping stone for the rest of the season.

“The biggest positive is the win, something that’s much needed for us. By far not a perfect performance but a foundation for us to build on for the next game,” said Powell.

“So, we definitely won’t fool ourselves thinking that was their best team, but like I said, it’s a much-needed win for us and a foundation to build on.

“We went into this game to hopefully get a good foundation, which I think we did. Hopefully, this is the change of our season,” he said.

Aiming to finish high

The win over Oyonnax also confirmed the Sharks’ qualification for the knockout stages in the Challenge Cup. The Sharks will play their final pool game against the Dragons away next Sunday and will aim for a win to secure and finish on top of Pool 1.

Powell wants the team to give themselves a good chance of going far in the competition by finishing top.

“I think it’s vital (to finish on top) because you will get most of your knockout games at home, you’ll get a home last 16 game, home quarter-final, home semi.

“I do think if you want to go to the final of the Challenge Cup or Champions Cup, you need home knockout games and that’s what we’ll be fighting for when we go to the Dragons,” said Powell.