Sharks score big win against Oyonnax

The Sharks got back to winning ways after struggling in the URC.

The Sharks ended a three-game losing streak emphatically by running in six tries to thrash Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup at Kings Park on Saturday.

Two tries a piece courtesy of prop Ox Nche and winger Makazole Mapimpi steered the Sharks to a 38-7 win over Oyonnax.

Hot and humid Durban weather accounted for plenty of handling errors in the first half, but the Sharks played the conditions best as Nche crossed the whitewash twice before Mapimpi turned on the afterburners for the hosts’ third try and a 19-0 lead at the break.

Oyonnax open scoring

Oyonnax opened the scoring in the second half as prop Thibault Berthaud crashed over, but the Sharks struck back swiftly through tries from centre Lukhanyo Am, Mapimpi and flanker Lappies Labuschagne.

The visitors piled pressure on the hosts during the final quarter, but resolute defence kept Oyonnax at bay as the Sharks recorded a second win of their 23/24 Challenge Cup campaign.

