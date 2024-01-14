Nienaber misses ‘brother’ Rassie

“Rassie is like a brother to me. It’s different without him."

Jacques Nienaber is working away from Rassie Erasmus for the first time since 2004. Pictures: James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock

Jacques Nienaber has opened up on working apart from long-time friend and coaching partner Rassie Erasmus after starting a new chapter in Ireland.

Nienaber joined Leinster fresh from coaching the Springboks to a historic World Cup title defence, as the Springboks beat the All Blacks in the final to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time.

It is the first time that Nienaber will be working away from Erasmus since the two first started together at the Free State in 2004. Instead, the 51-year-old is building a new relationship with Leinster coach Leo Cullen.

In an interview with Sunday newspaper Rapport, Nienaber spoke about starting a new journey in Ireland, without Erasmus.

A ‘brother’

“Rassie is like a brother to me. It’s different without him,” Nienaber told Rapport.

“Nothing negative towards Leo. It’s like when you change schools. School remains school, as rugby also remains rugby. One school is a little different from the other.

“It’s not like it’s necessarily negatively or positively different because it’s not Rassie. If you change teams or countries, things are done differently and you have to adapt. It’s the challenge I enjoy.

“It’s always nice to have Rassie there, because he supported me and understood me. It’s also not a case of Leo not supporting me. Rassie and I have known each other for about 30 years and Leo and I have known each other for about 30 days now. We are still getting to know each other.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.