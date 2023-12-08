Pollard v Libbok, Bulls v Saracens: Euro rugby cup action set for kick off

What an intriguing first round of Champions Cup action awaits rugby fans.

World Cup teammates Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard will go head to head when the Stormers face Leicester this Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok against Handre Pollard is the individual matchup of the round, but not far behind is the clash between Evan Roos and Jasper Wiese. And what about the battle that’s going to play out at Loftus Versfeld between the Bulls and Saracens.

These are just some of the appetising contests and battles rugby fans can look forward to this weekend when the Europe-based Champions Cup and second tier Challenge Cup competitions get under way.

The Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks reigned supreme yet again, is now well and truly behind us with the focus back on competitions like the United Rugby Championship, the French Top 14 and the English Premiership … and then there are the cup competitions, where the best of the best are pitted against each other over several weekends over the course of the season.

And what a first round awaits rugby fans.

World Cup winners

World Cup winning team-mates and flyhalves Libbok and Pollard are set to go head to head when the Stormers meet Leicester in England on Sunday afternoon (5.15pm), while in the same match the Cape Town team’s Roos and Leicester’s Wiese also clash. And you can be sure Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus will be watching … there is a vacancy at No 8 after all, following the retirement of Duane Vermeulen.

And at Loftus on Saturday (7.30pm), Jake White’s high-flying Bulls, who’re setting the pace among the South African teams in the URC, clash with former Champions Cup winners Saracens, who have in their ranks the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Elliot Daly, who’ll all be keen to make an impression. Also in Saracens colours will be former Bulls No 9 Ivan van Zyl.

But with the Bulls back to full strength with World Cup winners Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden back in the mix, White’s team will be just as keen to make a statement.

‘Great occasion’

“This is the first time that Saracens will play against a South African side in a European competition, so that’s exciting,” said Itoje. “I don’t mind the South African teams being added to the competition … the more quality that’s there, the better.

“It’s a great occasion (going to South Africa) and it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

There will also be plenty of excitement about Bok skipper Siya Kolisi running out for Racing 92 in their match against Harlequins, who feature Joe Marler, Marcus Smith and Bok Andre Esterhuizen.

In the Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs return to top-flight rugby after playing a bunch of friendlies against Australia’s Western Force when they take on Zebre in Parma on Saturday (3pm), while the Sharks have a chance to find form against Pau in Durban, also on Saturday at 5.15pm. On Sunday the Lions are away to Perpignan (3pm).