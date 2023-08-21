Nienaber says Springboks have to get better despite Welsh drubbing

'We want to be the second team to successfully defend the World Cup and the bonus would be that we’d be the first team to win it four times.'

Duane Vermeulen and Vincent Koch of South Africa acknowledge the crowd after the Boks’ win against Wales. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has his eyes firmly set on the World Cup in France despite a record 52-16 drubbing of a young and inexperienced Wales side in Cardiff over the weekend, he was quick to admit that the team had to get better.

It was the Boks’ biggest win over Wales on their home turf and was a good performance considering their mixed showings in their previous four games so far this season, but a big win was an expected result against a largely fringe Welsh side.

The result could have actually been even bigger had the Boks not suffered from a slow start and finish to the match, with them trailing 6-5 after 20 minutes and then leading 52-9 after 69 minutes.

They will now need to try and build on this effort against a much more formidable opponent in the All Blacks at Twickenham in their final warm-up this coming Friday, before opening their World Cup campaign against Scotland on 10 September.

Get better

“We have to get better going into France. We’re on the side of the draw that’s knockout rugby from game one and we will have to be on form just to get out of our pool,” explained Nienaber.

“So we have to get better, we have to be more cohesive before we play Scotland. That’s obviously our most important game of the World Cup.

“Everyone knows that it’s our aim to go back-to-back and retain the World Cup and we can’t hide from it. We want to be the second team to successfully defend it and the bonus would be that we’d be the first team to win four World Cups.

“It’s a massive thing that we’re playing for, and you can talk around it but that’s our goal, and to achieve it we’ll have to get better.”

Being clinical and disciplined

Nienaber highlighted the Boks’ finishing and discipline as particular facets of their game that they would need to improve on ahead of the showpiece event, as mistakes on those fronts could prove very costly at the tournament.

“There were a few opportunities we left unused, especially in the first half. When you’re playing in a tough environment like the World Cup, you can’t afford to let those chances go begging. Our discipline, particularly in the second half also wasn’t up to standard,” said Nienaber.

“I felt it wasn’t better illustrated than early after the break when we conceded a scrum penalty in Wales’ 22, were penalised again at the lineout, gave them entry in our 22, where we infringed again and were ultimately ‘saved’ by Pieter-Steph’s intercept and try (to Jesse Kriel).

“You simply can’t allow sequences of play like that in the World Cup, where opponents are going to punish you. We’ll have to be better.”

Happy returns

The Boks will however be very happy with the return to play of captain Siya Kolisi, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Ox Nche, who all put in valuable shifts in the match.

And although many fans and pundits will be worried about the goal kicking of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who despite having a good all-round game, missed two conversions and two penalties, it is something Nienaber is not concerned about.

“Siya, Jaden and Ox got in their first minutes today and I was very happy. They utilised every single minute they had on the field,” said Nienaber.

“With Manie we will just ask him to fire shots and keep on going. It’s as simple as that.”