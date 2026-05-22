Foote hails Junior Boks’ maturity after runaway win against Chile

The South Africans ran in 15 tries in a one-side victory.

The Junior Springboks opened the U20 International Series involving Chile, Fiji and Georgia with an emphatic and one-sided 97-0 win against the South Americans at Rondebosch Boys High in Cape Town on Thursday, leaving coach Kevin Foote a very satisfied man.

The SA U20 team showed several changes from the side that featured in the recent U20 Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Foote said he was especially pleased with the composure shown by his Junior Boks players.

“I am happy [with the result], but for me it was more about the maturity of the group,” said Foote.

“In a game like that, your plan can perhaps get a little loose, but I thought the players managed it well.

“We only got together on Monday, so for a lot of these guys it was an important chance to put up their hands, both for the Junior World Championship and for the future.”

Foote also pointed to the depth that has been built across the wider Junior Bok group, saying the team’s ability to make numerous changes without losing fluency was the result of months of planning and alignment.

The SA U20 coach credited the schools, provincial unions and SA Rugby’s pathway structures for creating opportunities for players to come into camp, return from injury and become familiar with the side’s systems.

“A lot of the credit must go to the system around these players,” Foote said.

“Most of the squad members have come in and out of camps during the year, and that time together is invaluable. There is a lot of talent in this group, but if they don’t play together, they don’t get to know each other and they don’t learn how we want to play. The schools, the unions and SA Rugby have all played a big part in that.”

Foote was equally encouraged by the contributions of players who grabbed their opportunities, highlighting the impact of squad members outside the initial selection arena who have stayed patient, as well as the value of welcoming back players from injury.

“Some of the players who came in showed they have got big futures ahead of them – they stayed hungry and kept working, and that is exactly what you want to see,” Foote said.

Despite the lopsided score, Foote insisted the outing still offered valuable lessons: “There were good things in the performance, but we want to keep pushing.

“Chile don’t always get the same opportunities that we do, but they brought fight, line speed and real effort. We are grateful to them for being here. Fiji and Georgia will also test us in different ways, so there is still lots for us to work on.”

The Junior Boks ran in 15 tries against Chile. Their next assignment in the tournament is against Fiji at Wynberg Boys’ High School on Tuesday. Chile will face Georgia earlier in the day.