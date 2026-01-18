‘It’s only one win’: Bulls won’t get carried away with Pau victory

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said they would enjoy their win over Pau but keep it in perspective with a tough match against Edinburgh coming.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said he was grateful they had ended their seven-match losing streak after beating Pau in the Champions Cup on Friday night, but warned his team not to get ahead of themselves with tough fixtures ahead.

The coach highlighted the character shown in his players, turning a 21-12 half-time deficit around to retake the lead in the 73rd minute, and then defend a determined Pau attack at the death, winning a turnover to seal the 26-24 win at the Stade du Hameau.

Ackermann also praised the character of his players who weren’t playing on the day, in how they supported the matchday 23, saying it was a “step in the right direction” on and off the field.

“But it’s only one win. It’s nothing to get too excited about,” he added.

Bulls still have a way to go

The victory took the Bulls to fourth in the pool, but a bonus-point win for Scarlets against Northampton Saints on Sunday would deny them a place in the round of 16.

For now, Ackermann’s focus is firmly on next weekend’s tough United Rugby Championship trip to Edinburgh.

“The players put their bodies on the line from the first minute and stayed in it,” the Bulls coach said.

“It wasn’t perfect, but I am just grateful for the victory. Ultimately, that is why we keep working on the same things week after week. Hopefully, we can keep transferring it onto the field.”

He said his team showed grit to defend with just 34% possession and 38% territory, once having a yellow card.

“We sometimes put ourselves under pressure through errors or discipline. There were times we did good things and then we conceded a turnover, or did a bad pass or penalty and they kick it in the corner and they pin us down. We have to fix those areas.

“But without the character, we probably wouldn’t have hung in there and given ourselves a chance at the end.”

Ackermann praises off-field players

He referred to non-playing players Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw and Stedman Gans cleaning the changeroom and looking after their teammates’ bags.

“That is the character of the team, not about who I am but about serving the team. That is what I am seeing. We are building who we want to be as a team not just on the field but off the field.”