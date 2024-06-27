OPINION: Bok squad omissions highlight SA rugby’s incredible depth

The incredible depth in South African rugby was highlighted this week when the Springbok squad was named for the Incoming Series against Ireland and Portugal.

An extended squad of 39 players was picked, as well as a 14-man group of standby players, who will link up with the main squad at various stages to train, with an eye on the Portugal Test, which could see a largely fringe squad in action.

With 53 players in total picked, it is amazing that there are still a number of players who can feel hard done by, having missed out on selection for the Boks’ international campaign.

Some of the locally based players who weren’t selected but enjoyed solid seasons include Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba, who was named URC Player of the Season, Bulls captain Ruan Nortje, and Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant, among others.

Overseas based players

Some overseas based players were also overlooked despite having impressive seasons, including Northampton Saints’ Juarno Augustus, Harlequins’ Tyrone Green, Leicester Tigers’ Hanro Liebenberg and Montpellier’s Jan Serfontein.

Explaining how difficult it is to keep track of the players and select a squad, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, using Augustus as an example, admitted this week that there was just so much competition for places in certain positions that they can’t accommodate everyone.

“We have a pool of 98 players (that we follow) and we have a road map on each player. Augustus was measured, but he was competing with Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, and you can even move Jean-Luc du Preez there,” explained Erasmus.

“There were some games in the latter stages (of the English Premiership) that he didn’t even start. So it is difficult (to choose). We have the Japanese (based) players who play a fast-running game, so they rank highly.

“So it is difficult to track (all the South African players around the world), but once we are here where we are now with all the players with us, it gets easier.”

On top of all of that, there are still the multitude of South Africa-born and bred players who have qualified and now represent other countries, proving just how impressive and important the country is in producing world class players.