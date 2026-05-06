OPINION: It doesn’t matter now if the Sharks sink or swim

The Sharks' remaining two matches are inconsequential for all teams involved, after yet another underwhelming season for the Durban union.

Sharks players and coaches may not admit it, but I am sure that inwardly they, like many of their fans, have already put this season behind them.

Their narrative will be about finishing the season strongly. But how much significance can they give two games that are dead rubbers for all the teams involved?

The Sharks lie 10th on the table, 11 points adrift of a play-off spot. Their home clashes over the next two Saturdays against 13th-placed Benetton and bottom side Zebre Parma will bring the season to a close for all three teams.

Underwhelming season

The two Italian sides crashed out of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals – a step further than the Sharks.

Now they too prepare for their final United Rugby Championship fixtures, which carry little consequence with no play-off hopes left, injuries to consider, and attention already shifting to the international season starting next month.

It might be best for the Sharks to use this opportunity to give game time to younger players, and then start the next season on a clean slate.

At least that will be the first full season in charge for JP Pietersen, who took over the beleaguered side from John Plumtree seven games into the season.

The Sharks are battling an injury crisis, too, with more than 20 players out even before half-backs Jaden Hendrikse and Siya Masuku joined the infirmary during their latest defeat to Edinburgh.

Below-par season

It concludes a below-par season where the Sharks failed to secure a single win in Europe – a new low for the Durban union.

In 19 matches across all competitions, they won only eight, and seven were at Kings Park. Only one victory was away against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Two more victories will add little consolation.

Though home matches against Benetton Rugby and Zebre Parma are often seen as favourable, the Sharks are on a three-match losing streak, without many of their Springboks and have mixed records against both sides.

Pietersen has seven wins from 14 games so far. He will want to improve that record before the season ends.

Still, his thoughts will be on having a full squad available next season and mounting a proper challenge.