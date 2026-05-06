Stormers first, then hopefully the Springboks – Ntuthuko Mchunu

Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is gunning for a big finish to his season to aid his hopes of a call-up to the Springboks.

In-form Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is just focusing on the job at hand, which is helping his side get a win over Ulster in Belfast on Friday night as they target finishing top of the United Rugby Championship (URC) log.

It is a tricky end to the pool phase for the Stormers, as they go up against two top eight hopefuls away from home, with Cardiff waiting in Wales next weekend, and they have the Glasgow Warriors just a point behind them in the race for first place.

Mchunu has been in terrific form for the Stormers since recovering from a long term injury and making his debut for the team in December, and he has become an integral part of the front row over the past few months, featuring in almost every game since.

But despite him likely being in line for a recall to the Springboks, Mchunu believes putting in the effort for the Stormers first, will give him the best chance of national team honours later in the year.

“I think from my side, at the moment, it’s certainly about focusing on the Stormers. I think if I play well enough, I think the people in charge will, if they do see fit that I belong there, give me a shot,” said Mchunu on Monday.

“But for now, I believe if I focus on working hard at the Stormers and hopefully we go all the way, it can be somewhat of a reward. So my main focus for now is certainly the Stormers, and when that comes, when the time is right, I believe maybe I’ll get a shot (with the Boks).”

Fearsome prop

Mchunu has become one of the most fearsome loosehead props in South African rugby, which is a far cry from his days in the junior structures as a loose forward

That all changed when current Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt, who was coaching the junior teams at the Sharks at the time, suggested he make the switch to the front row.

“At first I thought he was joking. After the third time, I asked him if he was serious. He said, ‘I don’t think you’re a bad loose forward … I just think you’ll be a greater prop. The pathway for you there is a lot better’,” explained Mchunu.

“It was a tough pill to swallow because I had conditioned myself as a loose forward. But the more I was put in those positions, the more confident I became.”

He has also become a strong ball carrier for the Stormers, scoring a number of tries in their past few games, and it is something he wants to keep improving on.

“I think each guy’s got his own bag of tricks, and I think one of my strengths is certainly my ball carrying. So the more I can sharpen up on that and make it somewhat an edge above other guys and remain good at it, I think I’ll carry on doing it.”