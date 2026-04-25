URC result: Second-half Edinburgh blitz eliminates Sharks

The Sharks left Edinburgh with two bonus points, courtesy of a Vincent Tshituka try on the stroke of full-time.

The Sharks’ Vodacom URC playoff hopes were dashed after a deflating loss to Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Scottish club beat JP Pietersen’s troops 33-28 at Hive Stadium, scoring five tries in the process for the bonus point.

The Sharks made the stronger start, immediately earning ascendancy at scrum time and putting Edinburgh under pressure early on.

That dominance soon translated into points. After taking a quick tap penalty inside the Edinburgh half, the visitors spread the ball wide before winger Edwill van der Merweraced over for the opening try of the night. Flyhalf Jean Smith added the conversion as the Sharks laid down an early marker.

The contest then settled into a tense arm wrestle, with both sides guilty of handling errors and ill-discipline as they searched for control.

It was the hosts who struck next. After building momentum through several strong phases, hooker Ewan Ashman powered over from close range for Edinburgh’s opening try. Flyhalf Cammy Scott converted to level matters.

Immediate response

But the Sharks responded almost immediately. A powerful rolling maul created the platform for No 8 Emmanuel Tshituka to crash over for the visitors’ second try, with Smith again adding the extras.

Edinburgh, though, produced the loudest moment of the half late in the opening period.

Veteran lock Grant Gilchrist burst through after selling a clever dummy before linking up with loose forward Glen Young, who finished under the posts.

Scott slotted the simple conversion as the sides went into the break level after a scrappy but entertaining first half.

Pietersen wasted no time in getting some more of his Springboks on the field. Ox Nché and Vincent Koch made their appearance as the teams ran out for the second half, while Siya Kolisi came on for his 50th Sharks cap.

The impact was almost immediate as the Sharks started exerting the pressure. In the 56th minute, Koch barged over the line after some sustained pressure from the visitors. Smith again made no mistake, adding the extra points from the kicking tee.

As the match entered the final quarter, Edinburgh seemingly shifted into a higher gear – scoring two tries in two minutes through centre Mosese Tuipulotu and scrumhalf Hector Patterson to regain the lead.

They weren’t done there, though. In the 70th minute, Scotland speedster Darcy Graham slid in under the posts to stretch Edinburgh’s lead even further.

The Sharks left Edinburgh with two bonus points, courtesy of a Vincent Tshituka try on the stroke of full-time.

They next face Benetton and Zebre at Kings Park.

EDINBURGH – Tries: Ewan Ashman, Glen Young, Mosese Tuipulotu, Hector Patterson, Darcy Graham. Conversions: Cammy Scott (2), Ross Thompson (2).

SHARKS – Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Koch, Vincent Tshituka. Conversions: Jean Smith (4).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.