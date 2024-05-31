Bulls set to back attacking game-plan in URC playoffs

“What we have been doing during the season has brought us here,” Johannes said.

The Bulls will look to fine tune their game ahead of next weekend’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final. Picture: by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

Scrumhalf Keagan Johannes says the Bulls are not going to abandon their attacking rugby approach in the United Rugby Championship playoffs as it has worked for them in the regular season.

According to the URC stats, the Bulls have the best attacking numbers in the league; they have scored the most points with 557 points and are second when it comes to tries scored, 72.

On numerous occasions the Bulls have put on great attacking displays, with their backline and forwards combining well. The likes of David Kriel, Embrose Papier, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux and Canan Moodie have provided moments of brilliance this season.

However, their enterprising rugby, which entails them having to attack from any position on the field, has seen their defensive system suffer at times this season. So, going into next weekend’s playoffs questions around the Bulls’ tactical approach are being asked.

‘We can put away teams’

Given how the team have done, rising to second place on the URC points table with 61 points that came from 12 wins from 17, Johannes has suggested they won’t change what has worked for them.

“I mean we can do what we have been doing the whole season. We do not doubt that we can put away teams with the way we are playing at the moment. We’ll probably be sticking to that,” he said.

The 24-year-old said their attack is their biggest strength while noting the need to improve in other aspects.

“If you look at the stats we are one of the teams that have scored the most tries this season, especially at the end of the season. We have no doubt we can put points on against any team,” he said.

Chance to go on top

Looking ahead to Saturday’s URC round-robin clash against the Sharks at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium (kick-off 4.10pm), Johannes said they are looking for a win, to have a chance of topping the overall log.

“I feel like we have a chance to end on top of the log, the guys are excited. We are focused on what we need to proceed,” said Johannes.