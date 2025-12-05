Rassie Erasmus to coach the Springboks through to 2031

Celebrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has signed a contract extension that will see him coach the national team through to the 2031 World Cup in the USA.

SA Rugby announced on Friday that the contract of double Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus’ had been extended for a further four years. It means Erasmus is contracted for six years until 2031.

Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, made the announcement to SA Rugby’s general meeting of member unions, saying that the governing body was proud to reaffirm its commitment to excellence by extending the agreement with Erasmus until after the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the USA.

“This decision reflects not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game,” said Mr Alexander.

“Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage. He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths – combining physicality, tactical intelligence, and resilience – and in doing so, has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable.

“Beyond results, his tenure has been defined by vision and consistency. He has instilled a culture of accountability, unity and belief that resonates across our players, management, and supporters. His ability to adapt, innovate and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride.”

Erasmus, a former Springbok captain, was first appointed as Director of Rugby in 2018 and under his guidance, South Africa won successive Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

In 2024, his title changed to Springbok head coach, and he has not only overseen South Africa winning the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in the last two years, but they also finished the last three seasons as the top-ranked team in the world.

Erasmus said: “This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement. I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me.

“I’d like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given me and the Springboks over the past few years. It hasn’t always been easy but we’re improving. Although this a long-term agreement we’re not looking beyond a really tough 2026 schedule right now.”

My Alexander said that by extending the agreement with Erasmus, SA Rugby were securing continuity in leadership and investing in the long-term stability of technical systems, player pathways, and competitive ambitions.

“This extension is a vote of confidence in Rassie’s proven ability to deliver results, refine our strategy and inspire future generations,” said Mr Alexander.

“Together, we look forward to building on this foundation of success, confident that under his guidance, South African rugby will continue to thrive, lead and unite our nation through the power of the game.”

An announcement on the contract negotiations with other members of the Springbok coaching team will be made in due course.