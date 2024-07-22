OPINION: Sbu Nkosi — another sad doping tale in SA rugby

The former Bok winger is the fourth national player in recent times to be found using illegal substances.

How very sad that another top South African rugby player has allegedly been found to have used illegal substances and is potentially facing a lengthy ban.

The latest to be caught out, according to Sunday publication Rapport and AFP, is former 2019 World Cup-winning wing Sbu Nkosi who has reportedly tested positive for using an anabolic steroid, following a World Rugby test in May this year.

Troubled rugby career

Nkosi only recently joined the Cheetahs where it appeared he would get his rugby career back on track following his move to the Bulls from the Sharks two years ago.

Nkosi was one of the most talented wings in the country prior to the 2019 World Cup, but lost his way in KwaZulu-Natal, before he found a new home at the Bulls.

However, he also battled to settle in Pretoria and went missing towards the end of 2022, saying the pressures of professional rugby were too much to handle.

After being found in Mpumalanga following a search of several days, Nkosi was backed and supported by the Bulls, but he soon left the union, joining the Cheetahs in the last few months.

It now appears Nkosi faces a lengthy ban should his B-sample also test positive for a banned substance.

Unfair advantage

Another former Bok wing, Aphiwe Dyantyi, also copped a four-year ban for testing positive for illegal substances prior to the 2019 World Cup. He returned to the field in the last year and played for the Sharks before joining the Bulls in the last few months.

Two other recent Boks, namely Chiliboy Ralepelle and Elton Jantjies, also copped bans after testing positive for banned substances.

It is most unfortunate that with so much publicity and warnings around the use of certain products, and endless lists of what is acceptable and what isn’t, that sports men and women are still looking for ways to give themselves an unfair advantage and boost their chances of shining at the highest level.

Is this because of the huge earning potential in pro sport now that men and women are prepared to gamble so much and take chances? Or is it a lack of education and guidance?

Either way, it’s sad to see another top rugby player in trouble because of possible doping.