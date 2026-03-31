OPINION: Where are local sports fans? They’re not at Ellis Park or the Wanderers

The Lions provincial rugby and cricket teams were in action this last weekend, but both played in largely empty stadiums.

What is it with sports fans in Joburg that they don’t support their local provincial rugby and cricket teams?

There were two big matches on the go in Joburg this last weekend and if you took a little bit of time you could possibly have counted every spectator at Ellis Park and the Wanderers.

On Saturday in Doornfontein, the Lions rugby team were up against the Dragons in a United Rugby Championship match, at a decent time of 4.30pm, with the weather set fair and the home team in good form. Yet, only a few thousand fans turned up to watch them in action.

A day later at the Wanderers, the Lions took on the Titans in the One Day Cup final. It looked like there were only a few hundred spectators at the venue. And there were quality internationals in action including Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams to name a few.

Packed stadiums have become rare

Poor support for local cricket is nothing new. We all know it’s now only the SA20 and the Proteas who draw big crowds.

The same goes for domestic rugby … though big local URC derbies draw more fans, they’re never particularly big crowds.

In rugby, it’s only the Springboks who seem to sell out stadiums.

So, the question is, is this something that can be changed or rectified?

Unfortunately, I think this is the future of local sport in South Africa.

Easier to watch at home

Over time fans have been spoiled with the offering on SuperSport and they’ve also become lazy because it’s easier to stay home, light a fire and have a braai, watching whatever you want and flicking between channels, than actually going to a game.

It’s also cheaper to watch at home and safer, especially in the case of the Lions rugby team who play at Ellis Park.

I feel for the players who should have a big and vocal local crowd backing them on their home turf. That’s the advantage of playing at home. Sadly this small spectator turnout is unlikely to change any time soon.